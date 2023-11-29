Christian McCaffrey Wins FedEx Ground Player of Week 12

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has gone four-for-four in FedEx Player of the Week award nominations in 2023 after claiming the honor for his performance in Week 12. His previous three wins came in Weeks 1, 2 and 4. The seventh-year pro recorded 19 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in addition to five catches for 25 yards in the 49ers 31-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving night.

McCaffrey's two rushing touchdowns in Week 12 give him 11 rushing touchdowns on the year and are the most by a 49ers running back in a single season. He previously had a 17-game touchdown scoring streak (including the playoffs) snapped in Week 10 but has restarted his campaign after finding the end zone in back-to-back games.