Christian McCaffrey Wins FedEx Ground Player of Week 12

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has gone four-for-four in FedEx Player of the Week award nominations in 2023 after claiming the honor for his performance in Week 12. His previous three wins came in Weeks 1, 2 and 4. The seventh-year pro recorded 19 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in addition to five catches for 25 yards in the 49ers 31-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving night.
McCaffrey's two rushing touchdowns in Week 12 give him 11 rushing touchdowns on the year and are the most by a 49ers running back in a single season. He previously had a 17-game touchdown scoring streak (including the playoffs) snapped in Week 10 but has restarted his campaign after finding the end zone in back-to-back games.
The FedEx Air and Ground NFL Players of the Week awards have been a weekly performance honor for quarterbacks and running backs over the last three decades. After a player is nominated, weekly winners are selected by fans via an online vote. For the 2023-2024 NFL season, the award sponsor will work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to make donations of $2,000 in the name of the winning quarterback and running back ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.