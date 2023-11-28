Off the Field: Javon Hargrave Inducted to MEAC Hall of Fame 🏆

Congratulations are in order for San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who will be inducted into the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Hall of Fame.
"This year's class highlights some of the MEAC's best in the spirit of competition," Commissioner Sonja Stills said in a statement. "These talented former student-athletes, coaches and administrators have demonstrated a prominent level of representation of their institutions and the conference during and after their years of collegiate competition. These five inductees are exemplary representatives of the MEAC, and it is an honor to welcome them as our newest members to the Hall of Fame."
Hargrave attended South Carolina State University and played under head coach Buddy Pough from 2012-2015. During his time at SCSU, he became an All-American defensive lineman and a two-time HBCU Defensive Player of the Year.
Throughout his collegiate career, Hargrave played in 34 games and recorded 35 sacks for 220 yards. He collected 166 total tackles, including 118 solo, with 53 tackles for a loss. On October 25, 2014, he tied an FCS record with six sacks against Bethune-Cookman and finished third in the FCS with 16 sacks as a junior, earning First-Team All-MEAC honors. During his senior campaign, Hargrave recorded 59 total tackles, 22 tackles for losses, 13.5 sacks and forced two fumbles, garnering him First-Team All-MEAC accolades for a second-consecutive season and earning FCS All-American honors.
Hargrave was recently inducted into the South Carolina State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022 and was selected to play in the NFL Pro Bowl the same year.
After playing for the Bulldogs, Hargrave was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hargrave played four seasons with the Steelers, spent three more with the Philadelphia Eagles, and before the start of the 2023 season, signed to San Francisco in free agency. Hargrave has shored up the interior of the 49ers defensive line and contributed six sacks, 37 tackles (seven for loss) and 12 quarterback hits so far this season.
This week, the defensive lineman will prepare to face his former team in Philadelphia for a highly-anticipated matchup in the race to the top of the conference.