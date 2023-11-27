Spencer Burford Returns to Practice; George Odum Placed on Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Monday after enjoying three days rest following a 31-13 Thanksgiving victory over the Seattle Seahawks. With the win and a Detroit Lions loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 12, the 49ers catapulted into the No. 2 spot in conference standings and extended their lead in the NFC West.

Another product of the team's Thursday night game was a mini Bye heading into Week 13. San Francisco got a rare weekend off and another opportunity to reset before their final push to the postseason.

A couple of players took some time to preview their next opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, in their Sunday afternoon matchup versus the Buffalo Bills. The Eagles pulled off the win in overtime after overcoming a 10-point deficit at the half.

"It was a good football game," Brandon Aiyuk said. "I was doing some stuff, so I didn't watch the full, entire game. The secondary pretty much closed out that game."

"Not too many thoughts, they're playing very well, and they got the win," wide receiver Deebo Samuel said.

Other players were able to get healthy over the weekend. Offensive lineman Spencer Burford benefited from the time off after suffering a knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and sitting out of practice all last week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that his knee injury wasn't expected to be a long-term issue but the quick turnaround prevented him from getting the green light to play in Week 12. Veteran offensive lineman Jon Feliciano stepped in at right guard in his absence. Burford was participating in warm-ups on Monday prior to the team's bonus workout.

Roster Moves