Morning Report: Lynch Talks Future of Aiyuk, Jennings in SF 🗞️

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, March 1st.
John Lynch Talks Draft Strategy With a 2024 First Round Draft Pick
The San Francisco 49ers have developed a reputation for hitting on later round picks over the course of the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era. Many of the 49ers veteran leaders and current stars were second and third day draft picks from All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner (2018 third-round pick, No. 70 overall) to All-Pro tight end George Kittle (2017 fifth-round pick, No. 146 overall) to Pro Bowl quarterback Brock Purdy (2022 seventh-round pick, No. 262 overall) just to name a few. The ability to pinpoint talent in later rounds of the draft has come especially handy in recent years with San Francisco trading away its first-round selections in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as part of a move up to acquire quarterback Trey Lance at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Front Office Promotions, Aiyuk Insight; 4 Takeaways From John Lynch
The San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl LVIII appearance made for a quick turnaround to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February. Two weeks after the conclusion of the 49ers 2023 season, San Francisco's braintrust is in Indianapolis to evaluate college football's top prospects and learn more about the next generation of players set to enter the league. For the first time since the 2021 NFL Draft, the 49ers will have a first round draft pick, No. 31 overall, and are slated to have 11 total selections after compensatory allotments were made for four players leaving during free agency last season.
5 Things to Know: 49ers California License Plate
What are 49ers CA Specialty License Plates?
The California San Francisco 49ers specialty license plate is a license plate that when you order one with the Department of Motor Vehicles, a portion of your yearly registration fees are donated to the associated charity or cause. This plate is soon to be available for 49ers Faithful to have on their autos, commercial vehicles, trailers and motorcycles with your help.
49ers Foundation Opens Applications for Seventh Annual 'Follow Your Bliss' Award
The San Francisco 49ers Foundation is launching the application window for the Dr. Harry Edwards "Follow Your Bliss" Award grants, presented by the Micron Foundation. The annual grant program pays tribute to Dr. Harry Edwards' "Blueprint for Educational Achievement," and honors Bay Area educators who are committed to creating a lasting and positive impact for their students. Nominations can be submitted to 49ers.com/bliss from now until March 29, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PST.
Off the Field: Greenlaw Reveals Hilarious Kyle Shanahan Combine Story 😂
Five years ago at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, linebacker Dre Greenlaw found himself in an amusingly mistaken situation, convinced that the San Francisco 49ers had no intention of drafting him.
After posting a 33'' vertical jump, a 9'9'' broad jump, 24 reps on the bench press and a total combine score of 54, the future 49ers starter wasn't pleased with the reaction he received from head coach Kyle Shanahan.
View photos of current 49ers players taking on football drills during their time at the NFL Scouting Combine.
View headshots of current 49ers players at the NFL Scouting Combine throughout the years.