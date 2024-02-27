 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Off the Field: Greenlaw Reveals Hilarious Kyle Shanahan Combine Story 😂

Feb 27, 2024 at 09:00 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Five years ago at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, linebacker Dre Greenlaw found himself in an amusingly mistaken situation, convinced that the San Francisco 49ers had no intention of drafting him.

After posting a 33'' vertical jump, a 9'9'' broad jump, 24 reps on the bench press and a total combine score of 54, the future 49ers starter wasn't pleased with the reaction he received from head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Greenlaw shared the story of his pre-draft interactions with San Francisco's coaching staff on Fred Warner's "The Warner House" podcast. Take a look at the linebackers' conversation about Greenlaw's time at the combine:

Warner: "Did you have an idea that you were going to be drafted to the 49ers?"

Greenlaw: "I did not think I was going to get drafted. Out of all the teams, all 32 teams, my brother asked me the day before the (draft) he said, 'Who do you not think you'll get drafted by?' I said, 'The 49ers.'

"When I left out the combine room and I just saw the look on Kyle Shanahan's face – it was like he had no happy expression. I saw (49ers former defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans) before, I knew 'Mec from the Senior Bowl, so I had chopped it up with him. Me and him connected fast, we were laughing, chopping it up, getting it right. During the combine, I saw him again and I'm talking to Kyle and everybody at the desk and Kyle had no smile, no facial expression.

"He said, 'Did you work hard? Could you work harder?' I was like, 'I think I worked hard, I did, yeah.' He said, 'Could you have worked harder?' And he's just drilling me with questions. So I looked at 'Mec, I just shook my head and I said 'Man, I'm sorry bro, it was nice knowing y'all.' And he said 'Alright, see you later... enjoy your backpack.' And I was like, I'm not going to this team, they're not going to come get me, and look what happened. Crazy."

Related Links

Just a few months later, Greenlaw was selected by the 49ers with the 148th-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. In his rookie year, Greenlaw started in 11 games for San Francisco, helped lead the team to Super Bowl LIV and earned a spot on the 2019 NFL All-Rookie Team.

Over his five-year stint in The Bay, Greenlaw has accumulated an impressive stat sheet, boasting 518 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 10 QB hits, 17 passes defended, five interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. By the 2023 season, Shanahan couldn't help but sing Greenlaw's praises.

"Dre (Greenlaw) is one of the best players in the league," Shanahan said on NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers Game Plan. "Dre is just a little different of an animal... He's a difference maker."

Related Content

news

Off the Field: 49ers Share Heartfelt Messages on 2023 Season ❤️

San Francisco 49ers players took to social media to reflect on the highs, lows, lessons learned and memories cherished from the 2023 NFL season. 
news

Off the Field: Klay Thompson, Hunter Pence, Tyrese Haliburton Show Love to 49ers 🔥

Stars from across the professional sports world showed their support for the San Francisco 49ers in the team's NFC Championship win.
news

Off the Field: Former 49ers Show Out at Divisional Round Game 😎

Steve Young, Jerry Rice, Solomon Thomas and Azeez Al-Shaair showed love for their former team during the 49ers Divisional Round matchup at Levi's® Stadium.
news

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Makes NFL History as a 'Wideback' 💪

San Francisco 49ers dual-threat wide receiver Deebo Samuel is being recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his receiving and rushing yard milestone.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Alumni Make the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 🏆

The National Football Foundation announced that Alex Smith, Randy Moss and Antonio Langham will be inducted into the 2024 class of the College Football Hall of Fame.
news

Off the Field: 49ers React to Final Moments of #AZvsPHI, Locking Up No. 1 Seed 🔒

After defeating the Washington Commanders, the 49ers were ecstatic to watch the Arizona Cardinals upset the Philadelphia Eagles in order to clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed.
news

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey's Scoring Milestone Makes it to HOF 🙌

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's two-touchdown Thanksgiving night performance is now recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Off the Field: Javon Hargrave Inducted to MEAC Hall of Fame 🏆

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame announced that 49ers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave will be inducted a member of their 2024 class of inductees.
news

Off the Field: Kittle, Warner Credit Pumpkin Loaf for Standout Performances 🍞

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle shared that pumpkin loaf may be the team's secret weapon to some of their best performances.
news

Off the Field: Zach Bryan Donates Profits To McCaffrey's Veteran Foundation 🎤

Country music star Zach Bryan partnered with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey to support America's military community through music.
news

Off the Field: George Kittle Makes MIGHTY 25 List of 2023 🇺🇸

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was recognized by We Are The Mighty as one of America's extraordinary military advocates of 2023.
Advertising