Off the Field: Greenlaw Reveals Hilarious Kyle Shanahan Combine Story 😂

Five years ago at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, linebacker Dre Greenlaw found himself in an amusingly mistaken situation, convinced that the San Francisco 49ers had no intention of drafting him.

After posting a 33'' vertical jump, a 9'9'' broad jump, 24 reps on the bench press and a total combine score of 54, the future 49ers starter wasn't pleased with the reaction he received from head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Greenlaw shared the story of his pre-draft interactions with San Francisco's coaching staff on Fred Warner's "The Warner House" podcast. Take a look at the linebackers' conversation about Greenlaw's time at the combine:

Warner: "Did you have an idea that you were going to be drafted to the 49ers?"

Greenlaw: "I did not think I was going to get drafted. Out of all the teams, all 32 teams, my brother asked me the day before the (draft) he said, 'Who do you not think you'll get drafted by?' I said, 'The 49ers.'

"When I left out the combine room and I just saw the look on Kyle Shanahan's face – it was like he had no happy expression. I saw (49ers former defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans) before, I knew 'Mec from the Senior Bowl, so I had chopped it up with him. Me and him connected fast, we were laughing, chopping it up, getting it right. During the combine, I saw him again and I'm talking to Kyle and everybody at the desk and Kyle had no smile, no facial expression.