Purdy, Bosa, Kittle and More Reflect on the 2023 Season and Super Bowl Run

The San Francisco 49ers are back in The Bay, and on Tuesday, shared their parting thoughts on the 2023 season and their journey to Super Bowl LVIII. From winning back-to-back NFC West titles to clinching the No. 1 overall seed in the conference to punching their ticket to the biggest stage in football, the 49ers accomplished so much of what the team set out to do this year.

At an individual level, several members of this roster earned personal accolades for the tremendous statistical years they put together throughout this extended season. Running back Christian McCaffrey was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year and quarterback Brock Purdy and McCaffrey swept the FedEx annual awards. Additionally, seven players earned All-Pro honors and another nine were named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Here's what the 49ers had to say regarding the conclusion of the 2023 season:

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on what he will miss about the 2023 team:

"You always have to do it again, start it over, but I thought we had a really good team, I feel similar almost ever year. 2019 was a pretty special year, especially how we played throughout that whole year, and similar in the way that, I thought one of the hardest things after the game was just watching how everyone hurt for each other. Guys were hurting for me. I hurt for them. You see your families, you see how much they hurt for you, and I think that's what was really special about this group. We had so many guys that were playing for stuff above themselves and not to mention how talented our guys were. That's what I am going to miss the most about it. I think that's what our guys enjoyed the most about this year."

McCaffrey on what was special about the 2023 roster:

"I appreciated the bond, how hard everyone works. I think this was a really special group in that sense and a lot of guys put a lot on the line and played with a lot of tough things going on. They did it with intensity, with urgency, and I'll always appreciate that. If you know somebody's got your back, and the guy next to you is fighting for and doing everything he can to play, you know what they are going through, what they're battling through - you can always appreciate that."

Nick Bosa on what he enjoyed the most about this team:

"Just being able to trust everybody because of how good everybody was and how special it was. Just the motivation that everyone else brings you every day. It's a really long year, so having people that you love to work with is a key."

Kyle Juszczyk on core members of the 2023 roster returning and optimism for next season:

"I always feel that way. We have such an incredible core that I think every year we can run it back. It's the hardest thing, I spoke about it last year after the NFC Championship, you want to snap your fingers and be back in the NFC Championship. That's what I want to do right now - I want to snap my fingers and be back in the Super Bowl but I know that's not how it works. There is so much work that needs to be done in between that, and right now, my body, my mind is not ready to think about that. But, I also know that it will be ready."

Arik Armstead on the emotions following the Super Bowl LVIII loss:

"It's always tough. It definitely hurts, but I'm definitely proud of our team and what we have accomplished. I am proud of our effort, and we have a special group. Those will be the things I think about the most from this season."

