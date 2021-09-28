Morning Report: Injury Updates on Kittle, Norman, Mitchell, Williams

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, September 28.
New and Notable
Josh Norman Suffers Lung Contusion, George Kittle is 'Day-to-Day'
Both K'Waun Williams and Josh Norman exited Sunday's matchup and did not return. According to Kyle Shanahan, Williams is expected to miss "a few weeks" with a calf strain. Norman took a helmet to the chest which sidelined him for the remainder of the contest. The veteran did go to the hospital following Sunday's contest, where it was deemed the corner suffered a lung contusion.
Other injuries from the game, George Kittle is working through calf soreness and is considered "day-to-day." Arik Armstead (adductor) and Javon Kinlaw (knee) will likely be limited in practice heading into Sunday's contest against the Seattle Seahawks, as the team continues to manage the two throughout the week.
George Kittle, Trent Williams Near Top of their Positions Through Week 3
While San Francisco came up short in the final seconds of Sunday night's primetime matchup against the Green Bay Packers, several members of the 49ers were key in the team's rally back from a 17-0 start.
Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted several 49ers who graded the highest during the Week 3 matchup. Here are three standouts from both sides of the ball:
- George Kittle – 86.4 overall grade
- Trent Williams – 85.1 overall grade
- Mike McGlinchey – 76.0 overall grade
- Josh Norman – 89.7 overall grade
- Arik Armstead – 79.7 overall grade
- Nick Bosa – 75.0 overall grade
Quick Hits
On lhe latest episode of the Unscripted podcast, Arik Armstead discussed the trajectory of the 49ers defensive line, how the returns of Nick Bosa and Dee Ford elevate the defense's play, how he's seen himself take strides forward in Year 7 and more.
Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana joined "Good Morning Football" to reflect on his football career, the state of the 49ers today and weighed in on the longevity of Tom Brady's NFL career. Watch the full video below. 👇
Two quarters after Trey Lance recorded his first-career rushing score, the same went for his draft mate in the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. After a scary, and unfortunate start to his NFL career in Week 2, Trey Sermon returned to the field after being placed in concussion protocol and led the 49ers backfield in his primetime debut.
Taking charge as San Francisco's lead, and lone back, on 1st-and-1 at the goal line, Sermon took the handoff and hit a hole created by Kyle Juszczyk and Daniel Brunskill for the score.
Say Cheese
The Faithful returned to Levi's® Stadium for the first time in 600 days for the 49ers Week 3 home opener vs. the Green Bay Packers.
In the Community
49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank partnered with The Honor Group to help educate communities about the needs of military veterans and host a unique experience featuring a matchup between the Liberty Lions and Campolindo Cougars.