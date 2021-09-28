Morning Report: Injury Updates on Kittle, Norman, Mitchell, Williams

New and Notable

Josh Norman Suffers Lung Contusion, George Kittle is 'Day-to-Day'

Both K'Waun Williams and Josh Norman exited Sunday's matchup and did not return. According to Kyle Shanahan, Williams is expected to miss "a few weeks" with a calf strain. Norman took a helmet to the chest which sidelined him for the remainder of the contest. The veteran did go to the hospital following Sunday's contest, where it was deemed the corner suffered a lung contusion.