Welcome to the NFL, Trey Sermon; Rookie RB Records 1st-Career TD

Sep 26, 2021 at 09:58 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

Two quarters after Trey Lance recorded his first-career rushing score, the same went for his draft mate in the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. After a scary, and unfortunate start to his NFL career in Week 2, Trey Sermon returned to the field after being placed in concussion protocol and led the 49ers backfield in his primetime debut.

Taking charge as San Francisco's lead, and lone back, on 1st-and-1 at the goal line, Sermon took the handoff and hit a hole created by ﻿Kyle Juszczyk﻿ and ﻿Daniel Brunskill﻿ for the score.

San Francisco was short-handed heading into the week, with ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ (shoulder) inactive and ﻿JaMycal Hasty﻿ (ankle) being placed on Injured Reserve. The team promoted ﻿Kerryon Johnson﻿ to the active roster on Saturday, however the veteran running back did not see any carries on the day.

Sermon finished the night with 34 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.

Related Content

news

49ers Rally Too Late as SF Suffers First Loss of Season vs. Packers

Four takeaways as San Francisco falls to the Packers in the final seconds of the Week 3 matchup.
news

Trey Lance Makes 2nd Appearance of the Season for TD

Lance notched his second touchdown and first rushing score of his career on primetime.
news

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly from 49ers 1st Half vs. Packers

The San Francisco 49ers battle Green Bay Packers at Levi's® Stadium for "Sunday Night Football."
news

Elijah Mitchell OUT, Trey Sermon Active; Packers Without Starting LT, CB

Who's in and who's out in the 49ers primetime matchup against the Packers.
Advertising