Welcome to the NFL, Trey Sermon; Rookie RB Records 1st-Career TD

Two quarters after Trey Lance recorded his first-career rushing score, the same went for his draft mate in the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. After a scary, and unfortunate start to his NFL career in Week 2, Trey Sermon returned to the field after being placed in concussion protocol and led the 49ers backfield in his primetime debut.

Taking charge as San Francisco's lead, and lone back, on 1st-and-1 at the goal line, Sermon took the handoff and hit a hole created by ﻿Kyle Juszczyk﻿ and ﻿Daniel Brunskill﻿ for the score.

San Francisco was short-handed heading into the week, with ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ (shoulder) inactive and ﻿JaMycal Hasty﻿ (ankle) being placed on Injured Reserve. The team promoted ﻿Kerryon Johnson﻿ to the active roster on Saturday, however the veteran running back did not see any carries on the day.