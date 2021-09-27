George Kittle, Trent Williams Near Top of their Positions Through Week 3

Offense

﻿George Kittle﻿ – 86.4 overall grade

Kittle saw the most action, stat-wise, in Sunday night's contest against the Packers, posting a season-high 92 yards on seven receptions, including a crucial third down conversion that set San Francisco up with their first lead of the game late in the fourth quarter. Of Kittle's 92 receiving yards, 60 came after the catch. Despite not having the gaudiest numbers through the first three weeks of the season, Kittle's 81.6 overall grade currently ranks second among qualifying tight ends, only trailing Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (92.6).

﻿Trent Williams﻿ – 85.1 overall grade

Williams continues to make highlight reel plays while dominating the left side of the 49ers offensive line. San Francisco's left tackle earned a 90.1 run blocking grade against the Packers. His 93.2 overall grade on the season is the highest among all NFL tackles through three weeks.

﻿Mike McGlinchey﻿ – 76.0 overall grade

McGlinchey allowed just one quarterback pressure (hurry) in 49 pass blocking snaps against the Packers on Sunday night.

Defense

﻿Josh Norman﻿ – 89.7 overall grade

Norman left Sunday's contest in the first half with a chest injury and did not return. However, prior to his exit, the veteran corner was targeted twice on Sunday night and allowed just one catch for 1 yard when he was on the field.

﻿Arik Armstead﻿ – 79.7 overall grade

Armstead strung along his third-straight noteworthy outing and has been consistent in beating his blockers. The seventh-year defensive lineman registered San Francisco's lone sack of the game. He is now tied for third among all NFL edge defenders with 16 quarterback pressures on the season.

﻿Nick Bosa﻿ – 75.0 overall grade