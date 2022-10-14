Morning Report: Get to Know Linebacker Fred Warner

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, October 14th.
New and Notable
Charvarius Ward Leans into Veteran CB Role; Thursday Injury Updates
The San Francisco 49ers were on a mission to bolster their secondary during the offseason, and with the addition of Charvarius Ward (Mooney Ward) via free agency, the team has done that and so much more. With Emmanuel Moseley out for the season, Ward is the most experienced cornerback on San Francisco's active roster, and he's been playing lights out through these first five weeks of the regular season.
5 Things to Know: Fred Warner
San Francisco 49ers team captain Fred Warner is currently in his fifth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2018. The former third-round pick has appeared in 64 games over four seasons in San Francisco, notching 504 combined tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 25 passes defended, three interceptions including one returned for a touchdown.
You've Got Mail Podcast: Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings
Wide receivers Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk joined the 49ers You've Got Mail podcast presented by Manscaped from West Virginia and discussed their experience practicing on the East Coast and their football beginnings.
Listen and Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
In the Community
Off the Field: 49ers Players Raise Awareness for Suicide Prevention 💙
For the San Francisco 49ers second "Community Tuesday" of the 2022 season, a group of 19 49ers players joined owners Jenna York and Mara York to assemble 500 Find Your Anchor boxes.
Press Pass
This Day in the Bay
October 14, 1990
On this day, Joe Montana and Jerry Rice wore out the Atlanta Falcons secondary, connecting for five touchdowns in a 45-35 victory at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium