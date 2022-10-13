San Francisco 49ers team captain Fred Warner is currently in his fifth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2018. The former third-round pick has appeared in 64 games over four seasons in San Francisco, notching 504 combined tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 25 passes defended, three interceptions including one returned for a touchdown.
"Fred brings the type of leadership and energy every day that our defense and team feeds off," general manager John Lynch said. "We look forward to watching him continue to play at an elite level."
Keep reading to learn more about the linebacker.