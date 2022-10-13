06893_NE_49ERS_20
Terrell Lloyd/49ers

San Francisco 49ers team captain Fred Warner is currently in his fifth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2018. The former third-round pick has appeared in 64 games over four seasons in San Francisco, notching 504 combined tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 25 passes defended, three interceptions including one returned for a touchdown.

"Fred brings the type of leadership and energy every day that our defense and team feeds off," general manager John Lynch said. "We look forward to watching him continue to play at an elite level."

Keep reading to learn more about the linebacker.

Awards and Honors

Meg Williams/49ers

Since joining San Francisco, Warner has elevated the 49ers defense. In his sophomore season, the linebacker earned the NFC Defensive Player of the Week (Week 12, 2019) and NFC Defensive Player of the Month awards (November, 2019). In 2020, he went on to earn AP First-Team All-Pro honors, the 49ers Len Eshmont Award and Bill Walsh Award. He also received his first invite to the NFL Pro Bowl in 2020.

Last season, Warner led the 49ers with 158 total tackles, 66 assists, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 10 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and 0.5 sacks (including playoffs). One of the linebacker's goals for the 2022 season is to take down quarterback Tom Brady for a sack when San Francisco faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14.

Pregame Superstition

Kym Fortino/49ers

Warner admits that he isn't very superstitious when it comes to football. However, there is one thing he does before every single one of his gamedays.

"Every single game of his life, he puts on the Conor McGregor documentary from Netflix," Warner's wife, Sydney, explained. "He just zones in and watches that before every single game."

Favorite Moment of His Career

Terrell Lloyd/49ers

The linebacker's favorite moment of his entire career was when the 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers for a divisional win in the 2021 playoffs.

"Last year's Green Bay game – that was so special," Warner said. "I'm always going to remember the feeling of winning it and just looking around, seeing the snow falling. It was dope."

In that game, Warner played in every defensive snap for San Francisco, recording a total of six tackles and one tackle for loss.

San Francisco Giants First Pitch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers

During San Francisco's offseason, Warner joined 49ers linebackers Dre Greenlaw, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Azeez Al-Shaair to throw the first pitch ahead of the San Francisco Giants rivalry series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While at Oracle Park, Warner revealed his secret talent of juggling.

Sweet Tooth

Kym Fortino/49ers

Warner's favorite way to celebrate a win is to indulge in some ice cream.

With a total of 40 wins so far in his 49ers career, that makes 40 scoops of ice cream!

