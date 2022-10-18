Morning Report: Brandon Aiyuk Sets New Records

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, October 18th.
New and Notable
Aiyuk Notches First Multiple-TD Game; Stats and Facts from #SFvsATL
Defensive lineman Drake Jackson registered three tackles and 1.0 sack of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, marking the third of his rookie season. With 1.0 sack on Sunday and 1.0 sack last week against the Carolina Panthers (10/9/22), Jackson has registered 1.0-or-more sacks in back-to-back games for the first time in his NFL career.
49ers Have a 'Decent Chance' of Bosa, Williams Return and More Injury Updates
The biggest battle the San Francisco 49ers are fighting as they head into Week 7 are injuries, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The team took to the field on Sunday without seven of its defensive starters on hand and then had cornerback Charvarius Ward ruled out in the third quarter with a groin injury.
Brandon Aiyuk, Drake Jackson Among Top 49ers PFF Performers of Week 6
The San Francisco 49ers are .500 on the year after falling short in their Week 6 contest versus the Atlanta Falcons. Despite suffering a loss to close out the 10-day road trip, several players put together noteworthy performances in Atlanta. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk registered his first-career multi-touchdown game and tight end George Kittle had eight catches for 83 yards. With those receptions, the veteran tight end became the ninth all-time receptions leader in franchise history with 354 receptions.
In Case You Missed It
Say Cheese
View some of the top photos of 49ers Faithful representing the red and gold on the East Coast for the team's Week 5 road game against the Carolina Panthers.