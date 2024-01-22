Powered By

Morning Report:  49ers to Face the Lions in NFC Championship 🗞️

Jan 22, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, January 22nd.

New and Notable

49ers Set to Host Lions in the NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers took care of business on Saturday evening, defeating the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in a fourth quarter thriller to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Their upcoming appearance on Championship Sunday will be the team's fourth trip to the conference championship in the last five seasons. As the No. 1 seed, the 49ers will also be hosting the next round, welcoming in the Detroit Lions following their 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff time is set for 3:30 p.m. PST and will be aired on Fox.

Learn More >>>

49ers Advance to the NFC Championship with Win Over Packers; 6 Takeaways from #GBvsSF

A new chapter of the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers rivalry was written on Saturday evening in the tenth postseason meeting between these two franchises. With their 24-21 win over the Packers, the 49ers have extended San Francisco's postseason win streak over Green Bay to five-straight games. The 49ers trailed through most of the second half and battled through rain and an injury to be Deebo Samuel to edge past the Packers in the final two minutes of the game.

Learn More >>>

What the 49ers and Packers Had to Say Following the NFC Divisional Round

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on quarterback Brock Purdy's performance against the Packers:

"Brock made some big plays in this game. He missed a couple, but leading us down on that last drive and getting the win, it's all you can ask for."

Learn More >>>

5 Things to Know: Mitch Wishnowsky

The San Francisco 49ers Australian-born punter Mitch Wishnowsky, known as the "Boomin' Onion," has recorded an outstanding 2023 season.

Wishnowsky has notched a career-high 47.69 yards per punt, a longest punt of 67 yards (second-highest of his career) and only two touchbacks (tied for lowest in his career). Fifty percent of his punts have been downed inside the opponent's 20 yard line and he's recorded a 3.8 percent touchback rate.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

49ers Players Arrive for Divisional Round Matchup vs. Packers

View photos as the team arrived to Levi's® Stadium for their Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers, presented by Levi's®.

TE George Kittle
1 / 31

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 31

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 31

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 31

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
5 / 31

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
6 / 31

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Chase Young
7 / 31

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
8 / 31

LB Oren Burks

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
9 / 31

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
10 / 31

DL Javon Hargrave

Austin Ginn/49ers
K Jake Moody
11 / 31

K Jake Moody

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
12 / 31

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
13 / 31

DL Austin Bryant

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
14 / 31

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
15 / 31

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
16 / 31

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
17 / 31

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
18 / 31

CB Isaiah Oliver

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
19 / 31

TE Brayden Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano
20 / 31

OL Jon Feliciano

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Logan Ryan
21 / 31

S Logan Ryan

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Erik Harris
22 / 31

S Erik Harris

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
23 / 31

WR Willie Snead IV

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, TE George Kittle
24 / 31

DL Nick Bosa, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
25 / 31

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
26 / 31

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
27 / 31

OL Aaron Banks

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Terrance Mitchell
28 / 31

CB Terrance Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jesse Davis
29 / 31

OL Jesse Davis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kalia Davis
30 / 31

DL Kalia Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
31 / 31

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
Playoff Pregame Snaps: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers in their Divisional Round matchup, presented by SAP.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 29

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
3 / 29

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
4 / 29

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
5 / 29

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
6 / 29

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
7 / 29

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
8 / 29

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
9 / 29

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
10 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
11 / 29

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
12 / 29

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
13 / 29

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
14 / 29

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
15 / 29

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
16 / 29

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, TE Charlie Woerner
17 / 29

TE George Kittle, TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
18 / 29

LB Randy Gregory

Ben Warden/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
19 / 29

LB Dre Greenlaw

Ben Warden/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
20 / 29

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
21 / 29

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
T Trent Williams
22 / 29

T Trent Williams

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Sam Darnold, QB Brandon Allen
23 / 29

QB Sam Darnold, QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
24 / 29

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
25 / 29

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
26 / 29

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
27 / 29

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, T Trent Williams
28 / 29

OL Colton McKivitz, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
29 / 29

WR Chris Conley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 24-21 Win Over Packers 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.

LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle
1 / 24

LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, QB Brock Purdy
2 / 24

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones, RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 24

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones, RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DL Chase Young
4 / 24

DL Nick Bosa, DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle
5 / 24

LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
6 / 24

DL Arik Armstead, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum, WR Brandon Aiyuk, T Trent Williams
7 / 24

S George Odum, WR Brandon Aiyuk, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 24

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
9 / 24

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
10 / 24

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, LB Fred Warner
11 / 24

TE George Kittle, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, T Trent Williams
12 / 24

WR Brandon Aiyuk, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, T Trent Williams
13 / 24

OL Spencer Burford, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
15 / 24

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle
16 / 24

QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
17 / 24

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
18 / 24

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
19 / 24

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
20 / 24

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
21 / 24

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
22 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum, WR Jauan Jennings
23 / 24

S George Odum, WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, FB Kyle Juszczyk
24 / 24

DL Nick Bosa, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
