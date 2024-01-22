Morning Report:  49ers to Face the Lions in NFC Championship 🗞️

New and Notable

49ers Set to Host Lions in the NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers took care of business on Saturday evening, defeating the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in a fourth quarter thriller to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Their upcoming appearance on Championship Sunday will be the team's fourth trip to the conference championship in the last five seasons. As the No. 1 seed, the 49ers will also be hosting the next round, welcoming in the Detroit Lions following their 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff time is set for 3:30 p.m. PST and will be aired on Fox.