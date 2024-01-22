Morning Report:  49ers to Face the Lions in NFC Championship 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
49ers Set to Host Lions in the NFC Championship Game
The San Francisco 49ers took care of business on Saturday evening, defeating the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in a fourth quarter thriller to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Their upcoming appearance on Championship Sunday will be the team's fourth trip to the conference championship in the last five seasons. As the No. 1 seed, the 49ers will also be hosting the next round, welcoming in the Detroit Lions following their 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff time is set for 3:30 p.m. PST and will be aired on Fox.
49ers Advance to the NFC Championship with Win Over Packers; 6 Takeaways from #GBvsSF
A new chapter of the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers rivalry was written on Saturday evening in the tenth postseason meeting between these two franchises. With their 24-21 win over the Packers, the 49ers have extended San Francisco's postseason win streak over Green Bay to five-straight games. The 49ers trailed through most of the second half and battled through rain and an injury to be Deebo Samuel to edge past the Packers in the final two minutes of the game.
What the 49ers and Packers Had to Say Following the NFC Divisional Round
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on quarterback Brock Purdy's performance against the Packers:
"Brock made some big plays in this game. He missed a couple, but leading us down on that last drive and getting the win, it's all you can ask for."
5 Things to Know: Mitch Wishnowsky
The San Francisco 49ers Australian-born punter Mitch Wishnowsky, known as the "Boomin' Onion," has recorded an outstanding 2023 season.
Wishnowsky has notched a career-high 47.69 yards per punt, a longest punt of 67 yards (second-highest of his career) and only two touchbacks (tied for lowest in his career). Fifty percent of his punts have been downed inside the opponent's 20 yard line and he's recorded a 3.8 percent touchback rate.
