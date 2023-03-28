Morning Report: 49ers Sign Offensive Lineman to One-Year Deal

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Deebo Samuel is Becoming a Leader of the 49ers, Doing it His Own Way
With the 2023 NFL Draft just around the corner, the San Francisco 49ers locker room is getting younger and it'll be time for experienced players to grow into the role of a league veteran.
One player who has taken on a leadership role over his time with the 49ers is Deebo Samuel. As the most experienced wide receiver with San Francisco, Samuel has led by example through his work ethic and play on the field as well as being an encouraging teammate.
49ers Sign OL Matt Pryor to a One-Year Deal
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed OL Matt Pryor to a one-year deal.
Pryor (6-7, 332) was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round (206th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Eagles (2018-20) and Indianapolis Colts (2021-22), he has appeared in 60 regular season games (24 starts) and started one postseason contest.
5 Things to Know: Isaiah Oliver
In the San Francisco 49ers first week of free agency, the team signed Isaiah Oliver to a two-year deal.
In Oliver's junior year playing for the Colorado Buffaloes, the defensive back recorded 27 tackles, a team-high 13 passes defended and two interceptions. That year, he earned AP first-team All-Pac-12 honors.
The Atlanta Falcons selected Oliver in the second round (58th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.
49ers Listed as NFL's Best Skill Position Group in SI Ranking
Following the first two weeks of the NFL free agency period and with most of the top-available free agents now signed, Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr asked the question: which team has the best skill-position unit in the NFL?
Orr answered the prompt creating a ranking of the NFL's 15 best skill-position groups and placed the San Francisco 49ers at the top of the list. In Orr's ranking process, the analyst decided the league's best units by considering the players who are the team's biggest contributors outside of the quarterback position.
What to Watch
