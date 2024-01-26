Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Look Back on Past Playoff Runs 🗞️

Jan 26, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, January 26th.

New and Notable

McCaffrey, Purdy and Warner Reflect on Return to NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers have become regulars in the conference championship, punching their ticket for a third-straight season and for the fourth time in a span of five years. While reaching this stage of the playoffs is familiar territory, this postseason run feels a bit different for a number reasons. Sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy pushed past a season-ending injury and has an entire season as a starter under his belt. As the No. 1 seed, the 49ers got to spend the postseason at home, and the health of the team is in a good spot headed into the highest stakes game of the season thus far.

McCaffrey, Purdy Named Finalists for AP MVP and More NFL Honors Updates

As we near the grand finale of the NFL's 2023 season, finalists for the Associated Press end of year awards have been announced, and the San Francisco 49ers will be represented in four of AP's awards categories. A total of five finalists are selected for each award, and winners are revealed at NFL Honors in the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

Christian McCaffrey Named PFWA Offensive Player of the Year

Awards season continues for the San Francisco 49ers, and All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has earned another huge nod from the Pro Football Writers of America. McCaffrey was named the PFWA's 2023 Offensive Player of the Year alongside Most Valuable Player, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Defensive Player of the Year, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

Ways to Watch: Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers (NFC Championship)

The San Francisco 49ers will continue their playoff journey in front of the Faithful as they take on the Detroit Lions at 3:30 pm PT on Sunday, January 28 at Levi's® Stadium. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

Watch the Game on TV: FOX

  • Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (Play-by-Play), Greg Olsen (Color Analyst), Erin Andrews (Sideline Reporter) and Tom Rinaldi (Sideline Reporter)

NFL+: Watch live local and preseason, primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays and more. Never miss a play with NFL+ at $49.99 for year.

Kittle, Warner and More 49ers Make 2023 PFWA All-NFL Team

The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) have announced their final 2023 All-NFL Team roster and the San Francisco 49ers have four players who made the list.

49ers linebacker Fred Warner and offensive lineman Trent Williams have made the PFWA All-NFL Team in back-to-back years. Tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey earned the honor for the second time in their careers, first included in PFWA's list in 2019.

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

49ers Prepare for the NFC Championship vs. the Detroit Lions 🏈

View some of the top images from 49ers practice as the team prepares for the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions, presented by United Airlines.

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

DL Chase Young
DL Chase Young

LS Taybor Pepper, K Jake Moody, P Mitch Wishnowsky
LS Taybor Pepper, K Jake Moody, P Mitch Wishnowsky

WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

QB Sam Darnold
QB Sam Darnold

K Jake Moody
K Jake Moody

WR Willie Snead IV
WR Willie Snead IV

RB Elijah Mitchell
RB Elijah Mitchell

CB Darrell Luter Jr.
CB Darrell Luter Jr.

OL Jaylon Moore, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
OL Jaylon Moore, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

San Francisco 49ers Defensive Backs
San Francisco 49ers Defensive Backs

RB Tyrion Davis-Price
RB Tyrion Davis-Price

S George Odum
S George Odum

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

OL Jon Feliciano, OL Spencer Burford
OL Jon Feliciano, OL Spencer Burford

