Morning Report: 49ers Look Back on Past Playoff Runs 🗞️

McCaffrey, Purdy and Warner Reflect on Return to NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers have become regulars in the conference championship, punching their ticket for a third-straight season and for the fourth time in a span of five years. While reaching this stage of the playoffs is familiar territory, this postseason run feels a bit different for a number reasons. Sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy pushed past a season-ending injury and has an entire season as a starter under his belt. As the No. 1 seed, the 49ers got to spend the postseason at home, and the health of the team is in a good spot headed into the highest stakes game of the season thus far.