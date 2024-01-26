Morning Report: 49ers Look Back on Past Playoff Runs 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, January 26th.
New and Notable
McCaffrey, Purdy and Warner Reflect on Return to NFC Championship Game
The San Francisco 49ers have become regulars in the conference championship, punching their ticket for a third-straight season and for the fourth time in a span of five years. While reaching this stage of the playoffs is familiar territory, this postseason run feels a bit different for a number reasons. Sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy pushed past a season-ending injury and has an entire season as a starter under his belt. As the No. 1 seed, the 49ers got to spend the postseason at home, and the health of the team is in a good spot headed into the highest stakes game of the season thus far.
McCaffrey, Purdy Named Finalists for AP MVP and More NFL Honors Updates
As we near the grand finale of the NFL's 2023 season, finalists for the Associated Press end of year awards have been announced, and the San Francisco 49ers will be represented in four of AP's awards categories. A total of five finalists are selected for each award, and winners are revealed at NFL Honors in the week leading up to the Super Bowl.
Christian McCaffrey Named PFWA Offensive Player of the Year
Awards season continues for the San Francisco 49ers, and All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has earned another huge nod from the Pro Football Writers of America. McCaffrey was named the PFWA's 2023 Offensive Player of the Year alongside Most Valuable Player, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Defensive Player of the Year, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
Ways to Watch: Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers (NFC Championship)
The San Francisco 49ers will continue their playoff journey in front of the Faithful as they take on the Detroit Lions at 3:30 pm PT on Sunday, January 28 at Levi's® Stadium. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
Watch the Game on TV: FOX
- Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (Play-by-Play), Greg Olsen (Color Analyst), Erin Andrews (Sideline Reporter) and Tom Rinaldi (Sideline Reporter)
Kittle, Warner and More 49ers Make 2023 PFWA All-NFL Team
The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) have announced their final 2023 All-NFL Team roster and the San Francisco 49ers have four players who made the list.
49ers linebacker Fred Warner and offensive lineman Trent Williams have made the PFWA All-NFL Team in back-to-back years. Tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey earned the honor for the second time in their careers, first included in PFWA's list in 2019.
