Christian McCaffrey Named PFWA Offensive Player of the Year

Jan 24, 2024 at 10:15 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Awards season continues for the San Francisco 49ers, and All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has earned another huge nod from the Pro Football Writers of America. McCaffrey was named the PFWA's 2023 Offensive Player of the Year alongside Most Valuable Player, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Defensive Player of the Year, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. 

McCaffrey closed out the 2023 season as the NFL rushing yards leader (1,459 yards) and the NFL scrimmage yards triple crown winner (No. 1 in scrimmage touchdowns, touches and yards). He was also a unanimous AP First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2023.

McCaffrey is just the second 49ers player to be named the PFWA's Offensive Player of the Year since the award was instituted in 1992. Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young was the first, winning the award in 1992 and 1994, and McCaffrey is the first running back to win the award since Los Angeles Rams Todd Gurley did so in 2017.

In its 60th season in 2023, the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) is the official voice of pro football writers, promoting and fighting for access to NFL personnel to best serve the public. The PFWA is made up of accredited writers who cover the NFL and the 32 teams daily.

