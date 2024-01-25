Kittle, Warner and More 49ers Make 2023 PFWA All-NFL Team

The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) have announced their final 2023 All-NFL Team roster and the San Francisco 49ers have four players who made the list.
49ers linebacker Fred Warner and offensive lineman Trent Williams have made the PFWA All-NFL Team in back-to-back years. Tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey earned the honor for the second time in their careers, first included in PFWA's list in 2019.
Defensive lineman Nick Bosa made PFWA's All-NFC list. McCaffrey was also named the PFWA's 2023 Offensive Player of the Year.
The PFWA has selected an All-NFL team since 1966, and All-AFC and All-NFC teams since 1992. Below are the full final rosters:
2023 PFWA All-NFL Team
Offense
- QB – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
- RB – Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers; Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
- WR – Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
- TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
- C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
- G – Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys; Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
- T – Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions; Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
Defense
- DE – Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
- DT – Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
- OLB – Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
- MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
- CB – DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys; Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, New York Jets
- S – Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons; Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
Special Teams
- PK – Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
- P – A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
- KR – Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers
- PR – Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints
- ST – Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 PFWA All-NFC Team
Offense
- QB – Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
- RB – Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers; Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
- WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
- TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
- C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
- G – Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons; Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
- T – Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions; Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
Defense
- DE – Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers; Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
- DT – Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
- OLB – Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings; Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
- MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
- CB – DeRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys; Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
- S – Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Special Teams
- PK – Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
- P – Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys
- KR – Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers
- PR – Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints
- ST – Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit Lions