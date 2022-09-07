Morning Report: 49ers Ready For The Season Ahead

Good Morning Faithful,
49ers Ranked No. 3 in NFL.com Power Rankings Ahead of Week 1 Opener
The San Francisco 49ers made some of its biggest roster moves right at the league-mandated 53-man roster deadline, settling the backup quarterback situation with the restructuring of Jimmy Garoppolo's deal and the decision to keep rookie Brock Purdy on the active roster. Having a former starter backing up Trey Lance gives San Francisco depth at the QB position that few clubs around league can match.
The team also fortified the offensive line by claiming swing lineman Blake Hance off waivers from the Cleveland Browns. With Hance now in the mix, the 49ers have another versatile offensive lineman — in addition to Daniel Brunskill — that can play virtually at any position on the line based on need.
49ers Open Mailbag Questions for Players and Alumni
The 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast is back and revamped for the 2022 season!
Faithful, we need your help to get the show up and running in time for Week 1. This year, we'll be joined by San Francisco 49ers players and alumni to answer weekly questions submitted by you, the fans. In addition to our traditional football Q&A, we will also be taking off-the-field questions. This is your opportunity to ask players how they tackle everyday life outside of football and get advice from 49ers players past and present. We ask that you keep your off-the-field questions light and fun – but ask away!
5 Things To Know: Arik Armstead
Arik Armstead is entering his eighth season with the San Francisco 49ers since being drafted in the first round by the team in 2015.
Last season, Armstead notched a career-high 63 total tackles after moving to a primarily interior role on the defensive line. In fact, Pro Football Focus listed Armstead as an "Underrated Veteran" on their 2022 edge rusher rankings.
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's defensive lineman.
This Day In The Bay
September 6, 1998
On this day in The Bay, San Francisco 49ers running back Garrison Hearst raced 96 yards from scrimmage for a game-winning touchdown in overtime.
September 7, 1980
On this day in The Bay, San Francisco running back Paul Hofer accumulated 182 all-purpose yards in the 49ers 26-23 victory over the New Orleans Saints.