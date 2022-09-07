Morning Report: 49ers Ready For The Season Ahead

49ers Open Mailbag Questions for Players and Alumni

Faithful, we need your help to get the show up and running in time for Week 1. This year, we'll be joined by San Francisco 49ers players and alumni to answer weekly questions submitted by you, the fans. In addition to our traditional football Q&A, we will also be taking off-the-field questions. This is your opportunity to ask players how they tackle everyday life outside of football and get advice from 49ers players past and present. We ask that you keep your off-the-field questions light and fun – but ask away!