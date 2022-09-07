This Day in The Bay: Paul Hofer Records 182 All-Purpose Yards

On this day in The Bay, San Francisco running back Paul Hofer accumulated 182 all-purpose yards in the 49ers 26-23 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Hofer nabbed seven passes from quarterback Steve DeBerg for 114 yards, including a 27-yard scoring catch. He added 68 yards rushing. Hofer joined the 49ers in 1976 as an 11th-round draft choice from Mississippi and quickly became a fan favorite because of his gritty play. During six seasons with San Francisco, Hofer scored 21 touchdowns and averaged 4.2 yards per carry. He earned a Super Bowl ring as part of the Super Bowl XVI championship team.