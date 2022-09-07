49ers Open Mailbag Questions for Players and Alumni

The 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast is back and revamped for the 2022 season!
Faithful, we need your help to get the show up and running in time for Week 1. This year, we'll be joined by San Francisco 49ers players and alumni to answer weekly questions submitted by you, the fans. In addition to our traditional football Q&A, we will also be taking off-the-field questions. This is your opportunity to ask players how they tackle everyday life outside of football and get advice from 49ers players past and present. We ask that you keep your off-the-field questions light and fun – but ask away!
Examples of some fun questions:
- I let my best friend borrow $25 for lunch last week and they still haven't paid me back. How do I bring it up?
- I'm a high school senior with no idea how to ask my date to the prom. What did you do for your PROM-posal in high school?
- Two of my close friends keep asking me to be a guest on their podcast about cars, except I don't know anything about the subject. How do I get out of it?