One of Armstead's hidden talents is his chess skills.
Armstead started playing virtual chess games on Chess.com and used it as a way to keep in contact with former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, now head coach of the New York Jets.
"I've got four wins and he's got about 14," Armstead said. "That's how we stay connected, just playing chess throughout the season. It gets competitive, we have a little rivalry."
Since joining Chess.com in 2018, Armstead has played over 2,300 games against "master level" bots, people from across the world and even the 49ers Faithful. Playing under the username ARIK916, Armstead has won 12 of his last 20 games on the site.
"I've definitely learned a lot over the past year and a half," Armstead said. "I've gotten a lot better, for sure... It's definitely addictive, my wife gets mad at me. That's what I do like before I go to sleep."