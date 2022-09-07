The 49ers named Armstead their 2020 and 2021 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year , an award given annually to a player demonstrating outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

Armstead has been a consistent philanthropist, with a particular focus on education in his hometown of Sacramento, California. In September of 2021, Armstead made his largest donation to date when he pledged $250,000 to Mercy Housing California, an affordable housing organization.

In 2021, he continued to grow his Storytime with Arik Armstead program to motivate students to read. In addition to visiting schools in person and via Zoom to read to classrooms, Armstead helped distribute books to over 2,000 San Francisco Unified School District students and over 2,000 Boys & Girls Club members that emphasized the importance of diversity and inclusion and supported a black-owned business and two authors of color. Since May 2020, he has impacted nearly 5,000 youth from first to fifth grade, read live to 25 separate virtual classrooms in 21 school districts from Sacramento to Qatar, and covered topics such as equality, black history and sustainability.