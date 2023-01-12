Morning Report:  49ers Prepare for Wild Card Matchup vs. Seahawks

Brock Purdy Named NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month

The accolade is actually the second award the rookie quarterback has secured for his standout play in the months of December and January. Just before the new year, Purdy claimed the NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week Award for his two-touchdown performance against the Washington Commanders. He's also been nominated for this award again in Week 18 after leading San Francisco to a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the team's regular season finale.