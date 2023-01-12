Morning Report:  49ers Prepare for Wild Card Matchup vs. Seahawks

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, January 12th.
New and Notable
49ers Prepping for a 'Disciplined' Seahawks Defense in Wild Card Round
The last time the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks met was a month ago when head coach Kyle Shanahan and his team rattled off a 21-13 victory to clinch the division on "Thursday Night Football." Since then, the 49ers have logged another three wins to close out the 2022 regular season with the league's longest active win streak and secured the No. 2 seed in the NFC.
Christian McCaffrey Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for December/January, the NFL announced Thursday morning.
In the 49ers six games during the months of December and beginning of January, the running back saw success on the ground and through the air. Since Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins, McCaffrey has rushed for 505 yards, averaging 5.0 yards per attempt and recording four rushing touchdowns. The dual-threat back also notched 262 receiving yards on 35 targets, averaging 7.48 yards per catch and tallying three receiving touchdowns during that span.
Brock Purdy Named NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been named NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month for December/January, the NFL announced on Thursday morning.
The accolade is actually the second award the rookie quarterback has secured for his standout play in the months of December and January. Just before the new year, Purdy claimed the NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week Award for his two-touchdown performance against the Washington Commanders. He's also been nominated for this award again in Week 18 after leading San Francisco to a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the team's regular season finale.
49ers Empower Bay Area Students on 'Inspired Futures' Trip to Atlanta
When the San Francisco 49ers traveled to Atlanta, Georgia in Week 6, the 49ers organization partnered with United Airlines to bring students from the 49ers Social Justice Grantee, San Jose African American Community Service Agency, on the trip of a lifetime.