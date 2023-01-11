49ers Empower Bay Area Students on 'Inspired Futures' Trip to Atlanta

Jan 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

When the San Francisco 49ers traveled to Atlanta, Georgia in Week 6, the 49ers organization partnered with United Airlines to bring students from the 49ers Social Justice Grantee, San Jose African American Community Service Agency, on the trip of a lifetime.

Ten Bay Area students took the all expense-paid trip to the south. The group visited historically black college and university campuses including Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University.

"It's important to shine a light on HBCUs because they embody a space for black students and black people, black professors, black administrators to thrive and be in community with each other, lift each other up and give each other the best experiences and education possible," African American Community Service Agency student Kenny Jackson said. "The culture of being black is uplifted and supported and celebrated."

Students also toured Atlanta's historic sites such as the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park and National Center for Civil & Human Rights. The trip helped empower the youth leaders and showed them the support and resources that are available to their education.

"Seeing all of the history relating to Martin Luther King was pretty cool," Jackson added. "You're sitting where he preached, but also listening to his sermons. It kind of felt like he was there."

The trip concluded with a VIP gameday experience where the group enjoyed a day at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to cheer on the 49ers in their contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

"The trip definitely made a lot of us feel like we don't have to do it alone," Jackson said. "If we have questions, if we're lost, we can figure it out. We can ask for help and we'll be able to find it."

Inspired Futures: Students Travel to Atlanta's Historic Sites

Students from the 49ers social justice grantee San Jose African American Community Service Agency visited HBCU campuses and famous black history museums in Atlanta, Georgia, presented by United Airlines.

49ers Inspired Futures
1 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
2 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
3 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
4 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
5 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
6 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
7 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
8 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
9 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
10 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
11 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
12 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
13 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
14 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
15 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
16 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
17 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
18 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
19 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
20 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
21 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
22 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
23 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
24 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
25 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
26 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
27 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
28 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
29 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
30 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
31 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
32 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
33 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
34 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
35 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
36 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
37 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
38 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
39 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
40 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
41 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
42 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
43 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
44 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
45 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
46 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
47 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
48 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
49 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
50 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
51 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
52 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
53 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
54 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
55 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
56 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
57 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
58 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
59 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
60 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
61 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
62 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
63 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
64 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
65 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
66 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
67 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
68 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
69 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
70 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
71 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
72 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
73 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
74 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
75 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
76 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
77 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
78 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
79 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
80 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
81 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
82 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
83 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
84 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
85 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
86 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
87 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
88 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
89 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
90 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Inspired Futures
91 / 91

49ers Inspired Futures

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Arik Armstead Named 49ers Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

The 49ers announced DL Arik Armstead as their 2022 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award presented by Nationwide, marking his third-consecutive nomination.

news

Off the Field: Armstead Supports Education Equity for Sacramento Youth 📚

Arik Armstead donated $250,000 to Mercy Housing California to build on the education equity work that he has funded with the Armstead Academic Project.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Embrace Halloween Spirit at Pumpkin Patch 🎃

49ers players hosted a Halloween party with Best Buddies, Special Olympics, Camp for the Stars and Stanford Autism/DD Research Program.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Walk the Runway with Cancer Warriors 🎗

The 49ers hosted a fashion show featuring apparel donated by Levi's® that was modeled by guests who have had or are currently battling cancer alongside 49ers players.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Raise Awareness for Suicide Prevention 💙

San Francisco 49ers players worked with Find Your Anchor to create hope-filled boxes aimed at suicide prevention to send out to their Bay Area community.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Uplift and Inspire Bay Area Youth at RYSE 🌟

Spencer Burford, Azeez Al-Shaair and Marcelino McCrary-Ball visited RYSE, Inc. to connect with their local community and inspire marginalized youth.

news

49ers Announce Seven Social Justice Grant Recipients

Continuing the team's 10-year, $5M investment in Bay Area social justice work producing tangible results, two new nonprofits join five returning recipients.

news

Arik Armstead Named 49ers Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

The nomination marks Armstead's second consecutive; Fans are encouraged to vote on Twitter using #WPMOYChallenge followed by Armstead or @ArikArmstead.

Advertising