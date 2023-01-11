49ers Empower Bay Area Students on 'Inspired Futures' Trip to Atlanta

When the San Francisco 49ers traveled to Atlanta, Georgia in Week 6, the 49ers organization partnered with United Airlines to bring students from the 49ers Social Justice Grantee, San Jose African American Community Service Agency, on the trip of a lifetime.

Ten Bay Area students took the all expense-paid trip to the south. The group visited historically black college and university campuses including Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University.

"It's important to shine a light on HBCUs because they embody a space for black students and black people, black professors, black administrators to thrive and be in community with each other, lift each other up and give each other the best experiences and education possible," African American Community Service Agency student Kenny Jackson said. "The culture of being black is uplifted and supported and celebrated."

Students also toured Atlanta's historic sites such as the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park and National Center for Civil & Human Rights. The trip helped empower the youth leaders and showed them the support and resources that are available to their education.

"Seeing all of the history relating to Martin Luther King was pretty cool," Jackson added. "You're sitting where he preached, but also listening to his sermons. It kind of felt like he was there."

The trip concluded with a VIP gameday experience where the group enjoyed a day at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to cheer on the 49ers in their contest against the Atlanta Falcons.