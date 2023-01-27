Morning Report: 49ers Prepare for NFC Championship Against Philadelphia Eagles

Good Morning Faithful,
'NFL Total Access' Name Aiyuk, Greenlaw as Under-the-Radar Players to Watch
Ahead of the title games taking place on Sunday, NFL analysts David Carr, MJ Acosta-Ruiz, Mike Yam and Brian Baldinger analyzed which players from each remaining playoff team they are watching this weekend.
DeMeco Ryans Named PFWA Assistant Coach of the Year
Congratulations are in order for San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for being named the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) Assistant Coach of the Year. The recognition comes on the heels of defensive lineman Nick Bosa PFWA's Defensive Player of the Year award that was announced just 24 hours ago.
Christian McCaffrey Says There's 'Zero' Chance He Sits Out vs. Eagles
We heard it from linebacker Fred Warner on Wednesday, and we heard it again from George Kittle, Trent Williams, Dre Greenlaw and Christian McCaffrey on Thursday - this team has a hunger to win as they close in on the ultimate goal of the 2022 season. With a trip to the final dance on the line, the 49ers are ready to give the Philadelphia Eagles their best shot, and McCaffrey has no doubts he'll be contributing to the on-field production this weekend despite battling a calf injury. So far, his calf issue has cost him the first two practices of the week.
49ers Have League-High Four Players on PFWA All-NFL Team
The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) have announced their final 2022 All-NFL Team roster and the San Francisco 49ers have a league-high four players who made the list.
49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa and offensive lineman Trent Williams have made the PFWA All-NFL Team in back-to-back years, also making the roster in 2021. Linebacker Fred Warner earned the honor for the second time in his career, first included in PFWA's list in 2020.
