Morning Report: 49ers Prepare for NFC Championship Against Philadelphia Eagles

Christian McCaffrey Says There's 'Zero' Chance He Sits Out vs. Eagles

We heard it from linebacker Fred Warner on Wednesday, and we heard it again from George Kittle, Trent Williams, Dre Greenlaw and Christian McCaffrey on Thursday - this team has a hunger to win as they close in on the ultimate goal of the 2022 season. With a trip to the final dance on the line, the 49ers are ready to give the Philadelphia Eagles their best shot, and McCaffrey has no doubts he'll be contributing to the on-field production this weekend despite battling a calf injury. So far, his calf issue has cost him the first two practices of the week.