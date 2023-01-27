Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Prepare for NFC Championship Against Philadelphia Eagles

Jan 27, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, January 27th.

New and Notable

'NFL Total Access' Name Aiyuk, Greenlaw as Under-the-Radar Players to Watch

Ahead of the title games taking place on Sunday, NFL analysts David Carr, MJ Acosta-Ruiz, Mike Yam and Brian Baldinger analyzed which players from each remaining playoff team they are watching this weekend.

DeMeco Ryans Named PFWA Assistant Coach of the Year

Congratulations are in order for San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for being named the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) Assistant Coach of the Year. The recognition comes on the heels of defensive lineman Nick Bosa PFWA's Defensive Player of the Year award that was announced just 24 hours ago.

Christian McCaffrey Says There's 'Zero' Chance He Sits Out vs. Eagles

We heard it from linebacker Fred Warner on Wednesday, and we heard it again from George KittleTrent WilliamsDre Greenlaw and Christian McCaffrey on Thursday - this team has a hunger to win as they close in on the ultimate goal of the 2022 season. With a trip to the final dance on the line, the 49ers are ready to give the Philadelphia Eagles their best shot, and McCaffrey has no doubts he'll be contributing to the on-field production this weekend despite battling a calf injury. So far, his calf issue has cost him the first two practices of the week.

49ers Have League-High Four Players on PFWA All-NFL Team

The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) have announced their final 2022 All-NFL Team roster and the San Francisco 49ers have a league-high four players who made the list.

49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa and offensive lineman Trent Williams have made the PFWA All-NFL Team in back-to-back years, also making the roster in 2021. Linebacker Fred Warner earned the honor for the second time in his career, first included in PFWA's list in 2020.

What to Watch

Press Pass

Say Cheese

49ers Players Prepare for the NFC Championship vs. the Eagles

View some of the top images from the San Francisco 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares to travel to Philadelphia for an NFC Championship matchup against the Eagles, presented by Mattress Firm.

LB Dre Greenlaw
1 / 24

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 24

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 24

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
4 / 24

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
5 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
6 / 24

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
7 / 24

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
8 / 24

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
9 / 24

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV, WR Deebo Samuel
10 / 24

WR Willie Snead IV, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Josh Johnson
11 / 24

QB Josh Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Tarvarius Moore
12 / 24

DB Tarvarius Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
13 / 24

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jason Poe
14 / 24

OL Jason Poe

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
15 / 24

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
16 / 24

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
17 / 24

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
18 / 24

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
19 / 24

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
20 / 24

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
21 / 24

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kemoko Turay
22 / 24

DL Kemoko Turay

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
23 / 24

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
24 / 24

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Players Celebrate After Advancing to the NFC Championship

Go on the field and inside the 49ers locker room following the team's Divisional Round victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's® Stadium.

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
1 / 20

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, DL Nick Bosa
2 / 20

RB Christian McCaffrey, DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
3 / 20

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, S Talanoa Hufanga
4 / 20

LB Fred Warner, S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/49ers
S George Odum, LB Oren Burks
5 / 20

S George Odum, LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
6 / 20

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT T.Y. McGill
7 / 20

DT T.Y. McGill

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
8 / 20

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
9 / 20

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
10 / 20

OL Nick Zakelj, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Hayley Hom/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
11 / 20

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
12 / 20

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 20

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
14 / 20

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, OL Aaron Banks
15 / 20

QB Brock Purdy, OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
16 / 20

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
17 / 20

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
18 / 20

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
19 / 20

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
20 / 20

WR Jauan Jennings

Hayley Hom/49ers
