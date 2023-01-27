49ers Have League-High Four Players on PFWA All-NFL Team

Jan 26, 2023 at 04:40 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) have announced their final 2022 All-NFL Team roster and the San Francisco 49ers have a league-high four players who made the list.

49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa and offensive lineman Trent Williams have made the PFWA All-NFL Team in back-to-back years, also making the roster in 2021. Linebacker Fred Warner earned the honor for the second time in his career, first included in PFWA's list in 2020.

Sophomore safety Talanoa Hufanga made the 2022 All-NFL team roster for the first time in his career.

Running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle made PFWA's All-NFC list.

The PFWA has selected an All-NFL team since 1966, and All-AFC and All-NFC teams since 1992. Below are the full final rosters:

2022 PFWA All-NFL Team

Offense

QB – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

RB – Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns; Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

WR – Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns; Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

T – Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

Defense

DE – Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

DT – Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

OLB – Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

CB – Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos

S – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

Special Teams

PK – Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders

P – Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs

KR – Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers

PR – Marcus Jones, New England Patriots

ST – Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders

2022 PFWA All-NFC Team

Offense

QB – Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

RB – Saquon Barkley, New York Giants; Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

WR – A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

G – Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons; Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

T – Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

Defense

DE – Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers; Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers

DT – Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles/Daron Payne, Washington Commanders

OLB – Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

CB – Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers; Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles

S – C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

Special Teams

PK – Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks

P – Johnny Hekker, Carolina Panthers

KR – Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers

PR – Kalif Raymond, Detroit Lions

ST – Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders

Related Content

news

Nick Bosa es Nombrado el PFWA Jugador Defensivo del Año

Nick Bosa a tenido una temporada sensacional. Su esfuerzo lo a llevado a ser nombrado el Jugador Defensivo del Año por parte de los Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA).

news

DeMeco Ryans Named PFWA Assistant Coach of the Year

Congratulations are in order for San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for being named the Pro Football Writers of America Assistant Coach of the Year.

news

'NFL Total Access' Name Aiyuk, Greenlaw as Under-the-Radar Players to Watch

NFL Network highlights wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and linebacker Dre Greenlaw as 49ers players to watch for in Sunday's NFC Championship Game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Purdy y Shanahan Esperan un Ambiente Bastante Ruidoso en Philadelphia

Con unas ausencias destacadas en el primer entrenamiento de los 49ers, Shanahan y Purdy comentaron sobre el ambiente que se espera en Philadelphia este domingo.

Advertising