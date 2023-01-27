49ers Have League-High Four Players on PFWA All-NFL Team

The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) have announced their final 2022 All-NFL Team roster and the San Francisco 49ers have a league-high four players who made the list.
49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa and offensive lineman Trent Williams have made the PFWA All-NFL Team in back-to-back years, also making the roster in 2021. Linebacker Fred Warner earned the honor for the second time in his career, first included in PFWA's list in 2020.
Sophomore safety Talanoa Hufanga made the 2022 All-NFL team roster for the first time in his career.
Running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle made PFWA's All-NFC list.
The PFWA has selected an All-NFL team since 1966, and All-AFC and All-NFC teams since 1992. Below are the full final rosters:
2022 PFWA All-NFL Team
Offense
QB – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
RB – Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns; Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
WR – Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns; Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
T – Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
Defense
DE – Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
DT – Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
OLB – Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
CB – Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos
S – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers
Special Teams
PK – Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders
P – Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs
KR – Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers
PR – Marcus Jones, New England Patriots
ST – Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders
2022 PFWA All-NFC Team
Offense
QB – Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
RB – Saquon Barkley, New York Giants; Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
WR – A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
G – Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons; Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
T – Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
Defense
DE – Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers; Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers
DT – Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles/Daron Payne, Washington Commanders
OLB – Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
CB – Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers; Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles
S – C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers
Special Teams
PK – Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
P – Johnny Hekker, Carolina Panthers
KR – Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers
PR – Kalif Raymond, Detroit Lions
ST – Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders