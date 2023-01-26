DeMeco Ryans Named PFWA Assistant Coach of the Year

Congratulations are in order for San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for being named the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) Assistant Coach of the Year. The recognition comes on the heels of defensive lineman Nick Bosa PFWA's Defensive Player of the Year award that was announced just 24 hours ago.

In his second year as San Francisco's defensive coordinator, Ryans coached the defensive unit all the way to the top. The 49ers closed out the regular season as the league's top ranked defense and were also No.1 in yards per game allowed (300.6 yards per game allowed), interceptions (20) and points per game allowed (16.3 points per game). The 16.3 points allowed per game and 77.7 rushing yards allowed per game (second in the NFL) were the lowest for the 49ers since 2011.

This is the defensive coordinator's first PFWA Assist Coach of the Year award, and Ryans is the second 49ers assistant (Pete Carroll in 1995) to receive the PFWA award established in 1993.

