Morning Report: 49ers Move Up the Power Rankings

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, November 23rd.
New and Notable
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Cruise to Top Five Following Win in Mexico City
The San Francisco 49ers matched the electric atmosphere of Estadio Azteca with the most offensively charged performance of the year thus far. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards and threw four touchdowns versus the Arizona Cardinals. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle each caught two of those touchdown receptions and 'wideback' Deebo Samuel hauled in San Francisco's only rushing touchdown of the night in front of the 78,427 fans in attendance for the Mexico City game. On the other side of the ball, the 49ers defensive unit posted its third-straight second half shutout. DeMeco Ryans' unit racked up 3.0 sacks and two interceptions to keep the Cardinals scoreless after halftime. Special teams also did their part, pinning Arizona back near the end zone multiple times on Monday night.
8 Takeaways from the 49ers vs. Cardinals 'MNF' Win in Mexico City
The San Francisco 49ers remain undefeated in the NFC West, defeating the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City.
Williams, Kittle and Omenihu Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #SFvsAZ
The San Francisco 49ers improved to 6-4 on the year and regained control of the NFC West following their dominant 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. The team shined offensively on "Monday Night Football," scoring four touchdowns through the air and one on the ground. Tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk each caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo who recorded his fifth 100+ passer rating of the season. On the other side of the ball, the defense posted its third-straight second half shutout. The unit's performance was highlighted by 3.0 sacks and two interceptions; the picks were season-firsts for defensive backs Jimmie Ward and Samuel Womack III.
Highlights from the First Half of #SFvsAZ in Mexico City
The San Francisco 49ers came out on top in the first half of the "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Showcasing true complementary football, San Francisco's offense, defense and special teams all displayed physical performances at the beginning of the international contest.
Press Pass
Say Cheese
Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 11 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.