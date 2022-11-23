Morning Report: 49ers Move Up the Power Rankings

New and Notable

The San Francisco 49ers matched the electric atmosphere of Estadio Azteca with the most offensively charged performance of the year thus far. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards and threw four touchdowns versus the Arizona Cardinals. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle each caught two of those touchdown receptions and 'wideback' Deebo Samuel hauled in San Francisco's only rushing touchdown of the night in front of the 78,427 fans in attendance for the Mexico City game. On the other side of the ball, the 49ers defensive unit posted its third-straight second half shutout. DeMeco Ryans' unit racked up 3.0 sacks and two interceptions to keep the Cardinals scoreless after halftime. Special teams also did their part, pinning Arizona back near the end zone multiple times on Monday night.