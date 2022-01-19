Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Hold First Practice before #SFvsGB

Jan 19, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, January 19.

New and Notable

Jimmy G, Fred Warner, Ambry Thomas Limited in 49ers First Practice ahead of Packers

With a heavy emphasis on rest and recovery this week while coming off of a physical win over the Dallas Cowboys, the San Francisco 49ers are expected to resume practice on Tuesday in preparation for the Green Bay Packers, but at a later than usual time slot.

The team is holding their typical-early afternoon practice at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, before resuming their standard practice windows leading up to Saturday's Divisional Round matchup.

As the team kicks off the week, linebacker Fred Warner will be on hand in a limited capacity. Warner suffered a scary ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win that kept him on the sideline for the remainder of the game. According to the linebacker, his cleat got stuck in the turf which caused his ankle to fold underneath itself when attempting to make a change in direction, re-aggravating the same injury he originally suffered in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Read More >>>

49 Hours: Riding Away with a Win in Dallas

Go inside the team's Wild Card win over the Dallas Cowboys in this episode of 49 Hours, presented by NRG. Watch the full video below 👇

Roster Moves

The following player has been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

The following player has been activated from the practice squad/COVID-19 List:

The following players have been released from the team's practice squad:

Read More >>>

Top Performers in 49ers Wild Card Victory Over the Cowboys

They don't call it the "Wild" Card for no reason as the San Francisco 49ers came out on top of the wild matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers led from wire-to-wire against the 12-win Cowboys before a near-comeback dropped their chances of trumping San Francisco in the final seconds of the game.

A number of playmakers aided in San Francisco's route to their second Divisional matchup in the last three seasons. Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted seven playmakers who stood out:

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Faithful Bring Playoff Energy to the Team's Wild Card Win in Dallas

View photos of 49ers fans during the Wild Card matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

49ers Faithful
1 / 15

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 15

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 15

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 15

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 15

49ers Faithful

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 15

49ers Faithful

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 15

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 15

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 15

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 15

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 15

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 15

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 15

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 15

49ers Faithful

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 15

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Press Pass

