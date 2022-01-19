Morning Report: 49ers Hold First Practice before #SFvsGB

New and Notable

Jimmy G, Fred Warner, Ambry Thomas Limited in 49ers First Practice ahead of Packers

With a heavy emphasis on rest and recovery this week while coming off of a physical win over the Dallas Cowboys, the San Francisco 49ers are expected to resume practice on Tuesday in preparation for the Green Bay Packers, but at a later than usual time slot.

As the team kicks off the week, linebacker Fred Warner will be on hand in a limited capacity. Warner suffered a scary ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win that kept him on the sideline for the remainder of the game. According to the linebacker, his cleat got stuck in the turf which caused his ankle to fold underneath itself when attempting to make a change in direction, re-aggravating the same injury he originally suffered in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals.