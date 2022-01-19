Morning Report: 49ers Hold First Practice before #SFvsGB

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, January 19.
New and Notable
Jimmy G, Fred Warner, Ambry Thomas Limited in 49ers First Practice ahead of Packers
With a heavy emphasis on rest and recovery this week while coming off of a physical win over the Dallas Cowboys, the San Francisco 49ers are expected to resume practice on Tuesday in preparation for the Green Bay Packers, but at a later than usual time slot.
The team is holding their typical-early afternoon practice at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, before resuming their standard practice windows leading up to Saturday's Divisional Round matchup.
As the team kicks off the week, linebacker Fred Warner will be on hand in a limited capacity. Warner suffered a scary ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win that kept him on the sideline for the remainder of the game. According to the linebacker, his cleat got stuck in the turf which caused his ankle to fold underneath itself when attempting to make a change in direction, re-aggravating the same injury he originally suffered in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
49 Hours: Riding Away with a Win in Dallas
Roster Moves
The following player has been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:
The following player has been activated from the practice squad/COVID-19 List:
- FB Josh Hokit
The following players have been released from the team's practice squad:
- CB Luq Barcoo
- P Ryan Winslow
Top Performers in 49ers Wild Card Victory Over the Cowboys
They don't call it the "Wild" Card for no reason as the San Francisco 49ers came out on top of the wild matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers led from wire-to-wire against the 12-win Cowboys before a near-comeback dropped their chances of trumping San Francisco in the final seconds of the game.
A number of playmakers aided in San Francisco's route to their second Divisional matchup in the last three seasons. Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted seven playmakers who stood out:
- Brandon Aiyuk - 83.7 Overall Grade
- Trent Williams - 80.3 Overall Grade
- Jauan Jennings - 78.4 Overall Grade
- Deebo Samuel - 77.0 Overall Grade
- Kevin Givens - 76.8 Overall Grade
Say Cheese
