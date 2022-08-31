Morning Report: 49ers Finalize 53-Man Roster

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, August 31st.
New and Notable
Position-by-Position Breakdown of the 49ers Initial 2022 53-Man Roster
The San Francisco 49ers have made the necessary moves to trim down the roster from 80 players to the league-mandated 53 by the Aug. 30, 1pm PT deadline. NFL rosters are constantly changing, so while tough decisions were made Tuesday, the 49ers will continue to evaluate the team and make personnel changes as needed throughout the season.
Expanded practice squads will remain for a third-straight season, allowing clubs to hold 16 total players. The team will announce its practice squad roster over the course of the next few days.
Kyle Shanahan Shares Updates on 49ers Quarterback Situation
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media on Tuesday to address personnel changes to the team's quarterback position.
Shanahan confirmed that Trey Lance will continue as the team's starting quarterback and also gave some clarity as to who will be the backup.
Jimmy Garoppolo opted to remain with San Francisco on a restructured one-year deal and will be second on the depth chart followed by rookie Brock Purdy, per Lynch and Shanahan.
49ers Announce 2022 Initial 53-Man Roster Ahead of NFL Deadline
The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves.
What To Watch
In the Community
Quick Hits
The National Football League's San Francisco 49ers announced an agreement with U.K. sports radio giant talkSPORT to broadcast 11 or more regular season 49ers games and additional 49ers programming on talkSPORT2 all season long. The 49ers deal with talkSPORT kicked off in pre-season and will now ramp up for the regular season kick-off. Read More >>>
On this day in The Bay, Steve Mariucci's NFL head coaching career started against Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Read More >>>
The San Francisco 49ers will host their first official international watch party in Leeds, England on Sunday, September 11th.at 6 PM (BST) for members of the United Kingdom Faithful to watch the team kick off the 2022 National Football League (NFL) season against the Chicago Bears. Doors will open at 4:30 PM for the free event at BOX sports bar in downtown Leeds with approximately 400 fans being welcomed on a first-come, first-serve basis. All attendees are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook prior to the event date. Read More >>>