Morning Report: 49ers Finalize 53-Man Roster

The National Football League's San Francisco 49ers announced an agreement with U.K. sports radio giant talkSPORT to broadcast 11 or more regular season 49ers games and additional 49ers programming on talkSPORT2 all season long. The 49ers deal with talkSPORT kicked off in pre-season and will now ramp up for the regular season kick-off. Read More >>>

The San Francisco 49ers will host their first official international watch party in Leeds, England on Sunday, September 11th.at 6 PM (BST) for members of the United Kingdom Faithful to watch the team kick off the 2022 National Football League (NFL) season against the Chicago Bears. Doors will open at 4:30 PM for the free event at BOX sports bar in downtown Leeds with approximately 400 fans being welcomed on a first-come, first-serve basis. All attendees are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook prior to the event date. Read More >>>