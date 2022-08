In the 1997 season opener, quarterback Steve Young was sidelined with a concussion and receiver Jerry Rice tore his ACL as the Buccaneers upset the 49ers 13-6. Nevertheless, Mariucci rallied his team to a 13-3 regular season record and a berth in the 1997 NFC Championship Game. In six seasons at the helm in San Francisco, Mariucci compiled a 57-39 record.