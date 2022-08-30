49ers Partner with TalkSPORT to Extend Radio Network to UK 

Aug 30, 2022 at 09:00 AM

The National Football League's San Francisco 49ers announced an agreement with U.K. sports radio giant talkSPORT to broadcast 11 or more regular season 49ers games and additional 49ers programming on talkSPORT2 all season long. The 49ers deal with talkSPORT kicked off in pre-season and will now ramp up for the regular season kick-off.

For 49ers games broadcast on talkSPORT2 throughout the 2022 season, the U.K. audience will hear the call by the 49ers radio broadcast team of Greg Papa and NFL alumnus Tim Ryan. Papa is in his 25th year of broadcasting NFL football, including his fourth with the 49ers, while Ryan is in his seventh with the 49ers after a successful 12-year run as an acclaimed analyst for the NFL on FOX.

The powerful 49ers radio broadcast network, featuring separate English and Spanish broadcasts, now consists of nearly 30 domestic affiliates in four states, plus all of Mexico and the UK through a recently announced partnership with Grupo Formula and talkSPORT, respectively.

"Finding a U.K.-based sports radio broadcast partner with national reach was imperative for us and that's why talkSPORT was our top target in the market," said Alex Chang, 49ers Chief Marketing Officer. "Along with a solid listenership for our compelling 49ers content, talkSPORT also has a large social fanbase that allows us to reach more sports fans throughout the country."

In addition to broadcasting the games, talkSPORT will air comprehensive 49ers programming throughout the season with new 49ers team reporter Lindsey Pallares contributing to content along with Greg Papa, 49ers radio play-by-play announcer and co-host of the Papa and Lund Show on 49ers Flagship Radio Station KNBR, and Larry Krueger, a talkSPORT and Gridiron correspondent. Krueger and talkSPORT host and gameday editor Will Gavin will also host a special post-game show for the UK audience following each broadcast.

The 49ers last year gained the United Kingdom as one of its territories in the league's new International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) program, allowing individual teams to build fan bases beyond their core home demographic areas in the United States.

"The growth of the NFL in the U.K. over the last decade has been exponential, and we couldn't be more excited to be partnering with one of the league's top franchises in the 49ers," said Will Gavin, talkSPORT2 host, and gameday editor. "It's an exciting year for San Francisco, off the back of an NFC Championship appearance, we can't wait to tell the story of how the season unfolds for this roster packed with personalities & talent, led by their electrifying new starting Quarterback Trey Lance."

"In addition to live commentaries, we'll provide on-air, online & social media coverage throughout the week - with exclusive interviews & content to be enjoyed by all U.K. NFL fans," continued Gavin. "The Niners boast an avid fanbase on these shores that we are excited to cater for, alongside our wider NFL coverage catering to U.K. fans old and new throughout the season."

The 49ers kick off the new NFL season on the road at the Chicago Bears on September 11th. The game gets underway at 6 PM BST with full radio coverage on talkSPORT2.

Related Content

news

49ers Firman Acuerdo con Grupo Fórmula para los Derechos de Radio en todo México

El acuerdo multianual amplía el acceso a las transmisiones de radio en español de todos los juegos de los 49ers y programación complementaria a 36 estaciones de radio en 22 ciudades de México.

news

49ers Sign Exclusive Partnership with Grupo Fórmula for Radio Rights Throughout Mexico

The multi-year deal expands access to San Francisco's Spanish-language radio broadcasts of all 49ers games and ancillary programming to 36 radio stations in 22 cities across Mexico.

news

49ers Amplían sus Transmisiones Televisivas al Firmar Acuerdo con FOX Sports México

San Francisco será el único equipo de la NFL cuyos partidos de pretemporada serán transmitidos a través de FOX Sports México empezando este viernes contra Green Bay.

news

49ers Expand Broadcast Reach to Mexico with FOX Sports Partnership

Featuring a Spanish-language simulcast, San Francisco will be the only NFL team to broadcast on FOX Sports Mexico this season beginning on Friday against Green Bay.

news

49ers Announce 2022 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows

The 49ers have announced the team's 2022 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows.

news

NFL Anuncia el Inicio de Venta de Boletos para el Juego en México

El tercer MNF será el 21 de noviembre, a las 19:00 horas, en el Estadio Azteca.

news

NFL to Begin Ticket Sales for 49ers vs. Cardinals Game in Mexico

The third MNF will take place at the Estadio Azteca on November 21st, at 7:00 p.m.

news

49ers Unveil 2022 Training Camp Schedule Presented By SAP

49ers season ticket members receive exclusive ticket presale access starting Thursday, July 14th; general ticket on-sale begins Monday, July 18th at 12pm PST.

news

49ers Mourn Passing of Jimmy Williams

Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmy Williams passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the age of 43.

news

49ers Finalize On-Air Talent Ahead of the 2022 Season

Fans can look forward to several more years of iconic radio calls from Greg Papa and new insider coverage from Lindsey Pallares.

news

A Letter to the Faithful from Team Reporter Lindsey Pallares

A message from the 49ers new Team Reporter Lindsey Pallares.

Advertising