49ers Partner with TalkSPORT to Extend Radio Network to UK 

The National Football League's San Francisco 49ers announced an agreement with U.K. sports radio giant talkSPORT to broadcast 11 or more regular season 49ers games and additional 49ers programming on talkSPORT2 all season long. The 49ers deal with talkSPORT kicked off in pre-season and will now ramp up for the regular season kick-off.

For 49ers games broadcast on talkSPORT2 throughout the 2022 season, the U.K. audience will hear the call by the 49ers radio broadcast team of Greg Papa and NFL alumnus Tim Ryan. Papa is in his 25th year of broadcasting NFL football, including his fourth with the 49ers, while Ryan is in his seventh with the 49ers after a successful 12-year run as an acclaimed analyst for the NFL on FOX.

The powerful 49ers radio broadcast network, featuring separate English and Spanish broadcasts, now consists of nearly 30 domestic affiliates in four states, plus all of Mexico and the UK through a recently announced partnership with Grupo Formula and talkSPORT, respectively.

"Finding a U.K.-based sports radio broadcast partner with national reach was imperative for us and that's why talkSPORT was our top target in the market," said Alex Chang, 49ers Chief Marketing Officer. "Along with a solid listenership for our compelling 49ers content, talkSPORT also has a large social fanbase that allows us to reach more sports fans throughout the country."

In addition to broadcasting the games, talkSPORT will air comprehensive 49ers programming throughout the season with new 49ers team reporter Lindsey Pallares contributing to content along with Greg Papa, 49ers radio play-by-play announcer and co-host of the Papa and Lund Show on 49ers Flagship Radio Station KNBR, and Larry Krueger, a talkSPORT and Gridiron correspondent. Krueger and talkSPORT host and gameday editor Will Gavin will also host a special post-game show for the UK audience following each broadcast.

The 49ers last year gained the United Kingdom as one of its territories in the league's new International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) program, allowing individual teams to build fan bases beyond their core home demographic areas in the United States.

"The growth of the NFL in the U.K. over the last decade has been exponential, and we couldn't be more excited to be partnering with one of the league's top franchises in the 49ers," said Will Gavin, talkSPORT2 host, and gameday editor. "It's an exciting year for San Francisco, off the back of an NFC Championship appearance, we can't wait to tell the story of how the season unfolds for this roster packed with personalities & talent, led by their electrifying new starting Quarterback Trey Lance."

"In addition to live commentaries, we'll provide on-air, online & social media coverage throughout the week - with exclusive interviews & content to be enjoyed by all U.K. NFL fans," continued Gavin. "The Niners boast an avid fanbase on these shores that we are excited to cater for, alongside our wider NFL coverage catering to U.K. fans old and new throughout the season."