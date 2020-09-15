Presented by

Morning Report: Updates from Kyle Shanahan, Week 1 PFF Player Grades

Sep 15, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, September 15.

New and Notable

Updates from Coach

Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on Monday to recap Sunday's loss, as well as provide updates on a number of 49ers that are dealing with various ailments. Here are six updates from the 49ers head coach. Click here for updates on the following topics.

  1. ﻿George Kittle﻿'s Injury Status
  2. Return of ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿
  3. Potenital Reinforcements in Ziggy Ansah and Mohamed Sanu

Watch the full video below. 👇

Week 1 Pro Football Focus Player Grades

Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus provided grades for six members of the 49ers who made impactful plays during Sunday's contest. Take a look at which 49ers stood out over the weekend.

88.6 Overall Grade - ﻿Trent Williams﻿

84.8 Pass Blocking Grade - ﻿Hroniss Grasu﻿

84.7 Overall Grade - ﻿Nick Bosa﻿

84.2 Overall Grade - ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿

81.4 Overall Grade - ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿

77.5 Overall Grade - ﻿Fred Warner﻿

Read More >>>

Some Good News

49ers EDU teamed up with CFP Extra Yards for Teachers to surprise three deserving teachers with $1,000 DonorsChoose grants. Congratulations to Patti Jenkins, Shaylah Ellis and Peter Wang.

--

During these unprecedented times, inspiring frontline heroes and essential workers have stepped up to support the community. We'll be recognizing a US Bank Frontline Hero of the Game at every home game this season. Nominate a hero here.

In Case You Missed It

