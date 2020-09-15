Morning Report: Updates from Kyle Shanahan, Week 1 PFF Player Grades

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, September 15.
New and Notable
Updates from Coach
Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on Monday to recap Sunday's loss, as well as provide updates on a number of 49ers that are dealing with various ailments. Here are six updates from the 49ers head coach. Click here for updates on the following topics.
- George Kittle's Injury Status
- Return of Brandon Aiyuk
- Potenital Reinforcements in Ziggy Ansah and Mohamed Sanu
Week 1 Pro Football Focus Player Grades
Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus provided grades for six members of the 49ers who made impactful plays during Sunday's contest. Take a look at which 49ers stood out over the weekend.
88.6 Overall Grade - Trent Williams
84.8 Pass Blocking Grade - Hroniss Grasu
84.7 Overall Grade - Nick Bosa
84.2 Overall Grade - Dre Greenlaw
81.4 Overall Grade - Javon Kinlaw
77.5 Overall Grade - Fred Warner
Some Good News
49ers EDU teamed up with CFP Extra Yards for Teachers to surprise three deserving teachers with $1,000 DonorsChoose grants. Congratulations to Patti Jenkins, Shaylah Ellis and Peter Wang.
During these unprecedented times, inspiring frontline heroes and essential workers have stepped up to support the community. We'll be recognizing a US Bank Frontline Hero of the Game at every home game this season. Nominate a hero here.