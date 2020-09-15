George Kittle's Knee Sprain, Brandon Aiyuk's Availability in Week 2; 6 Player Updates from Kyle Shanahan

Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on Monday to recap Sunday's loss, as well as provide updates on a number of 49ers that are dealing with various ailments. Here are six updates from the 49ers head coach.

Update on George Kittle

Fans dealt with a range of emotions on Sunday as star tight end George Kittle suffered an apparent leg injury. The tight end was tended to on the sidelines before heading into the locker room before the half. Kittle did eventually return, however, did not see any receptions in the second half of the game. He underwent an MRI on Monday which revealed he suffered a knee sprain. According to the head coach, the team hasn't ruled out the tight end just yet, however, will further assess Kittle when the 49ers resume practice on Wednesday.

"He was a little sore today," Shanahan said. "We'll wait to see how he is on Wednesday to see if he's able to practice or be able to go this week. I know there will be some question."

Questionable Receiver

Richie James left Sunday's contest with a hamstring injury. Shanahan disclosed he is "definitely concerned" with the severity of the receiver's injury. Like Kittle, the 49ers will further assess James when the team returns to the facility on Wednesday. If the wideout can't go in Week 2 against the New York Jets, the 49ers may look to activate some of the talent on the team's practice squad.

Aiyuk's Availability

The 49ers were hopeful their rookie wideout would be on hand for the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, as Brandon Aiyuk has been working his way back from a hamstring strain. Although Aiyuk was inactive on Sunday, Shanahan is provided some optimism, anticipating the rookie to be available for the 49ers matchup against the Jets. Shanahan said he would "be surprised" if the rookie isn't ready to go this week.

Timetable for Deebo Samuel

After being activated from the Non-Football Injury list, the 49ers placed ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ on Injured Reserve over the weekend. The 49ers were "hopeful" they'd get the second-year wideout back in the lineup ahead of the season opener, however, Samuel suffered mild setbacks in his anticipated return. According to Shanahan, Samuel experienced soreness in his surgically repaired foot, which led the team to placing him on Injured Reserve to start the season.

Per the new league rules, a player placed on Injured Reserve is allowed to return after three weeks. The 49ers are hopeful to have the wideout handy by the Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"That's the goal," Shanahan said. "We had to decide then so that game could count so we can have three games. So, I'm really hoping to get him back by the Eagles game. But we've got to see how this heals and how it goes right now."

Free Agent Help

Earlier this month, the New England Patriots released wide receiver Mohamed Sanu after trading a second-round pick for the pass catcher mid-last season. Sanu has history with the 49ers staff, spending the 2016 season under Shanahan during his time with the Atlanta Falcons. With the 49ers recent string of injuries at the receiver position (Samuel, Aiyuk, James, Tavon Austin and Jalen Hurd﻿), the 49ers aren't ruling out the potential of adding the veteran wideout to the roster.

"We'll see how these injuries go, but I love Sanu," Shanahan said. "He's a hell of a player. So, him being out there is always a possibility. We'll look into everything that we have, though. Our numbers will certainly be up this week, which we don't have that settled yet. But I wouldn't rule that out at all. I mean he's available and he's definitely a guy I really respect, and I think everyone in this league respects. So, we'll see how it goes this week."

Rumor Mill

Speaking of free agent availability, pass rusher Ziggy Ansah has been linked on multiple occasions to the 49ers. Ansah has history with San Francisco defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, dating back to their time with the Detroit Lions.

The former Seattle Seahawks and Lions defensive end has registered 236 tackles, 50.5 sacks and 63 tackles for loss in 91 games. According to Shanahan, the 49ers are scheduled to work out the 2013 first round pick this week to help provide additional pass rush depth.