How Did Trent Williams and Javon Kinlaw Fare in their 49ers Debuts?

2. Hroniss Grasu

On Saturday, the 49ers called up Hroniss Grasu from the team's practice squad to the active roster. On Sunday, he earned the highest pass blocking grade on the day for the 49ers with an 84.8. Grasu, who got the start at center with Weston Richburg on PUP and Ben Garland out for the game, did not allow a single quarterback pressure on the day.

Grasu was signed by the 49ers as a free agent midway through training camp, following the retirement of offensive lineman Spencer Long. He was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and over his five-year NFL career, has spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.

3. Nick Bosa

It wasn't the ideal outcome for second-year defensive lineman Nick Bosa﻿, as he has yet to get his hands on the former No. 1 overall pick. But he still managed to be a disrupter throughout Sunday's contest. Bosa earned an 84.7 overall grade on Sunday. He notched five quarterback pressures (one hit, four hurries) and had five run stops, which is tied for the most of any defensive lineman so far through Week 1.

"Obviously when you make plays, they're going to come after you and gameplan against you," Bosa said. "It's similar to last year. I think I played decent. Had a couple of mental mistakes in the game, but obviously not good enough to win. So (I've) got to get back to the drawing board."

4. Dre Greenlaw