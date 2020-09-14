What They Said: Coaches and Players Recap #AZvsSF

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on the Team's Week 1 Loss

"It's just a reminder that we're back at football. I mean, that's how football goes. We had a number of chances to win that game. I thought we started out very well. Thought we had a chance to run away with it a little bit in the first half. Anytime you average eight yards a play and you're holding them pretty good on the other side of the ball, I thought we'd have more points to show for it than what we did. I know why we didn't. We didn't convert one third down in the first half. We didn't convert one fourth down and we didn't convert in the red zone. So, no matter how well you do on first and second down, you're not going to get many points when you are 0-for in all the other situational areas. Then we had a couple opportunities on defense and you just miss a couple plays when they're there and that's what happens. Last time we played these guys, it came down to the wire, just like this one did. We had a chance there to win it at the end. They made a good play there in the end zone on ﻿Kendrick Bourne﻿ on the double move he ran and then on the fourth down, they made a good play stopping ﻿Trent Taylor﻿ on the out route. We just came up a little bit short. The last two times we played them, it was very similar, but we came up on top on those two."