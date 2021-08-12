Morning Report: Trey Sermon Shares His Memories of Joining the 49ers

Aug 12, 2021 at 07:00 AM

New and Notable

In My Own Words: ﻿Trey Sermon﻿

San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Trey Sermon has agreed to document his first NFL training camp leading up until his first NFL game. This month, Sermon is sharing a first-person account of his experiences. In his first blog entry, Sermon details his draft day, taking the field for the first time as a member of the 49ers and his preparations for his first NFL training camp.

"It didn't take long for a string of other unknown numbers to hit my phone. George Kittle﻿, Kyle Juszczyk﻿, Deebo Samuel and Raheem Mostert were just a few of my teammates who reached out after I joined the team.

"It didn't really hit me that these guys are now my actual teammates until I finally got to Santa Clara. I remember as soon as I arrived at the team facility for the first time I was like, 'wow, this is Levi's® Stadium.' Just walking into the building, seeing the facility, seeing the Lombardi Trophies and then seeing my locker, it was like a dream come true. It was everything that I hoped."

49ers Defense Notches Three INTs; Hurd, Armstead Return to the Field

San Francisco's defense had a day, and defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans enjoyed what he saw during the 49ers 11th training camp practice of the summer. San Francisco came out of the session with three interceptions and a number of highlight-reel plays on all levels of the defense.

Here are a few observations from the session:

Kyle Shahanan Provides Updates on Jalen Hurd and Jaquiski Tartt

The San Francisco 49ers had (and still have) high hopes for Jalen Hurd﻿. Hurd entered camp with an opportunity to seize the 49ers vacancy at slot wide receiver following the free agency departure of Kendrick Bourne﻿.

Two weeks into training camp, his goals of taking the field have been put on hold, again.

Safety Jaquiski Tartt is dealing with the lingering effects of last season's injury. Tartt left the 49ers 2020 Week 9 contest against the Green Bay Packers with a turf toe injury that forced him out for the remainder of the season. Since, he has been rehabbing at the team facility. However, the 49ers don't appear too confident in a timely return for the safety.

Say Cheese

View the best photos from Wednesday's practice at the SAP Performance Facility.

View the best photos from Wednesday's practice at the SAP Performance Facility.

FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Raheem Mostert
1 / 70

FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
2 / 70

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, LB Fred Warner
3 / 70

TE George Kittle, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR River Cracraft
4 / 70

WR River Cracraft

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
5 / 70

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Travis Benjamin, DB Deommodore Lenoir
6 / 70

WR Travis Benjamin, DB Deommodore Lenoir

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
7 / 70

OL Aaron Banks

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
8 / 70

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 70

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offensive Line
10 / 70

49ers Offensive Line

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
11 / 70

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jalen Hurd
12 / 70

WR Jalen Hurd

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
13 / 70

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
14 / 70

LB Dre Greenlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Joshua Perkins
15 / 70

TE Joshua Perkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
16 / 70

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
17 / 70

RB JaMycal Hasty

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Donald Payne
18 / 70

LB Donald Payne

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
19 / 70

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Shilique Calhoun
20 / 70

DL Shilique Calhoun

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
21 / 70

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
22 / 70

T Mike McGlinchey

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst, OL Daniel Brunskill
23 / 70

DL Maurice Hurst, OL Daniel Brunskill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
24 / 70

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jason Verrett
25 / 70

CB Jason Verrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
26 / 70

T Mike McGlinchey

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
27 / 70

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
28 / 70

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
29 / 70

WR Trent Sherfield

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kentavius Street
30 / 70

DL Kentavius Street

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Richie James
31 / 70

WR Richie James

Meg Williams/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
32 / 70

RB JaMycal Hasty

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jason Verrett, WR Deebo Samuel
33 / 70

CB Jason Verrett, WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
34 / 70

OL Jake Brendel

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
35 / 70

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
36 / 70

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jason Verrett
37 / 70

CB Jason Verrett

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
38 / 70

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DE Eddie Yarbrough
39 / 70

DE Eddie Yarbrough

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
40 / 70

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
41 / 70

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
42 / 70

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
43 / 70

S Talanoa Hufanga

Meg Williams/49ers
LB James Burgess Jr.
44 / 70

LB James Burgess Jr.

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
45 / 70

LB Dre Greenlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
46 / 70

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
47 / 70

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
48 / 70

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
49 / 70

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill
50 / 70

OL Daniel Brunskill

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Alexander Myres
51 / 70

CB Alexander Myres

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson, T Trent Williams
52 / 70

OL Laken Tomlinson, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
53 / 70

DL Kevin Givens

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Aaron Banks, OL Jake Brendel
54 / 70

OL Aaron Banks, OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Justin Hilliard
55 / 70

LB Justin Hilliard

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Offense
56 / 70

49ers Offense

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
57 / 70

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Shilique Calhoun
58 / 70

DL Shilique Calhoun

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Offensive Line
59 / 70

49ers Offensive Line

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
60 / 70

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Zach Kerr
61 / 70

DL Zach Kerr

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
62 / 70

DL Alex Barrett

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst
63 / 70

DL Maurice Hurst

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
64 / 70

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley, CB Ambry Thomas
65 / 70

TE Ross Dwelley, CB Ambry Thomas

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack
66 / 70

C Alex Mack

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
67 / 70

2021 49ers

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Quarterbacks
68 / 70

49ers Quarterbacks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
69 / 70

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Defensive Backs
70 / 70

49ers Defensive Backs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
