Morning Report: Trey Sermon Shares His Memories of Joining the 49ers

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, August 12.
New and Notable
In My Own Words: Trey Sermon
San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Trey Sermon has agreed to document his first NFL training camp leading up until his first NFL game. This month, Sermon is sharing a first-person account of his experiences. In his first blog entry, Sermon details his draft day, taking the field for the first time as a member of the 49ers and his preparations for his first NFL training camp.
"It didn't take long for a string of other unknown numbers to hit my phone. George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, Deebo Samuel and Raheem Mostert were just a few of my teammates who reached out after I joined the team.
"It didn't really hit me that these guys are now my actual teammates until I finally got to Santa Clara. I remember as soon as I arrived at the team facility for the first time I was like, 'wow, this is Levi's® Stadium.' Just walking into the building, seeing the facility, seeing the Lombardi Trophies and then seeing my locker, it was like a dream come true. It was everything that I hoped."
49ers Defense Notches Three INTs; Hurd, Armstead Return to the Field
San Francisco's defense had a day, and defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans enjoyed what he saw during the 49ers 11th training camp practice of the summer. San Francisco came out of the session with three interceptions and a number of highlight-reel plays on all levels of the defense.
Here are a few observations from the session:
- Kevin Givens notched a quarterback pressure, forcing a Trey Lance incompletion.
- Arik Armstead and Jordan Willis both recorded quarterback pressures during red zone work.
- Jimmie Ward registered a run stop on a carry by Trey Sermon behind the line of scrimmage.
- Safety Talanoa Hufanga notched his first interception of camp.
Kyle Shahanan Provides Updates on Jalen Hurd and Jaquiski Tartt
The San Francisco 49ers had (and still have) high hopes for Jalen Hurd. Hurd entered camp with an opportunity to seize the 49ers vacancy at slot wide receiver following the free agency departure of Kendrick Bourne.
Two weeks into training camp, his goals of taking the field have been put on hold, again.
Safety Jaquiski Tartt is dealing with the lingering effects of last season's injury. Tartt left the 49ers 2020 Week 9 contest against the Green Bay Packers with a turf toe injury that forced him out for the remainder of the season. Since, he has been rehabbing at the team facility. However, the 49ers don't appear too confident in a timely return for the safety.
