Morning Report: Trey Sermon Shares His Memories of Joining the 49ers

In My Own Words: Trey Sermon

San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Trey Sermon has agreed to document his first NFL training camp leading up until his first NFL game. This month, Sermon is sharing a first-person account of his experiences. In his first blog entry, Sermon details his draft day, taking the field for the first time as a member of the 49ers and his preparations for his first NFL training camp.

"It didn't take long for a string of other unknown numbers to hit my phone. George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, Deebo Samuel and Raheem Mostert were just a few of my teammates who reached out after I joined the team.