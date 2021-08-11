Kyle Shahanan Provides Updates on Jalen Hurd and Jaquiski Tartt

The San Francisco 49ers had (and still have) high hopes for Jalen Hurd﻿. Hurd entered camp with an opportunity to seize the 49ers vacancy at slot wide receiver following the free agency departure of Kendrick Bourne﻿.

Two weeks into training camp, his goals of taking the field have been put on hold, again.

Hurd was not a participant during Tuesday's practice. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, some things were "bothering" the receiver ahead of practice, holding him out of the session.

Despite the outlook on the receiver's potential, his availability could keep him away from commanding the current position battle.

"It hurts (his chances)," Shanahan said on Tuesday. "I know he's battling back from a serious injury. And we know the potential he has and the upside and how we think he can help us. But he's got to show that. And there's not a lot of time… But hopefully he can get in a groove where he has a chance to go out there and play some football and give himself a chance to make this team."

Hurd was originally drafted by San Francisco in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and was expected to take on the role of a "do it all" wideout. Lauded for his size and ability to line up all over the field, there were high expectations for the 6-foot-5, 230-pound pass catcher.

His rookie season was marred by a back injury that kept him sidelined for the entire season. Last year, his season was disrupted by an ACL tear in a non-contact drill during training camp. Since, the wideout has been rehabbing at the team facility with the anticipation of making a timely return.

Hurd took part in individual drills at the start of training camp and was eased into full-team work last week. The 49ers are hopeful Hurd's impediment isn't a major setback in his anticipated debut on the field.

Safety Jaquiski Tartt is dealing with the lingering effects of last season's injury. Tartt left the 49ers 2020 Week 9 contest against the Green Bay Packers with a turf toe injury that forced him out for the remainder of the season. Since, he has been rehabbing at the team facility. However, the 49ers don't appear too confident in a timely return for the safety.

"We think he should (be able to play this season) with the timeline and everything, but it is bothering him," Shanahan said. "He isn't ready to go yet. We thought he would be with the time that's been given. He isn't.

"Now we're rehabbing him and putting him through some stuff. But I don't see it as day-to-day right now. I know he's not where he wants to be or where we want him to be and it's going to take some time."