San Francisco's defense had a day, and defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans enjoyed what he saw during the 49ers 11th training camp practice of the summer. San Francisco came out of the session with three interceptions and a number of highlight-reel plays on all levels of the defense.

"Everything we do is about taking the ball away," Ryans said. "That's the main focus as a defense. If we get turnovers (and) if we take the ball away, our percentage and chances of winning that game goes up tremendously. That's always my main focus, how are we attacking the ball? How many turnovers are we getting every day? And we're having fun with it.

"We make sure everybody knows it's all about the ball every play."

Here are a few observations from the session:

Practice Recap

- ﻿Kevin Givens﻿ notched a quarterback pressure, forcing a ﻿Trey Lance﻿ incompletion.

- On the next play, Lance was flushed out of the pocket, but found ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ on the run for a 20-yard gain.

- Lance's best throw of the practice came later that period as he linked up with Deebo Samuel on a deep throw downfield. Samuel edged out rookie corner ﻿Ambry Thomas﻿ for the over-the-shoulder reception.

- ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ and ﻿Jordan Willis﻿ both recorded quarterback pressures during red zone work.

- ﻿Josh Rosen﻿ was the lone quarterback to orchestrate a touchdown drive during red zone work. Both the first and second team offenses were forced to settle for field goals. Rosen's two-play series featured an 11-yard carry by ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿, followed by a wide open touchdown in the back of the end zone by wide receiver ﻿River Cracraft﻿ in what appeared to be a miscommunication by the defense.

- ﻿Jimmie Ward﻿ registered a run stop on a carry by ﻿Trey Sermon﻿ behind the line of scrimmage.

- Quarterback ﻿Nate Sudfeld﻿ threw a beauty of a pass to ﻿Trent Sherfield﻿ on a back shoulder catch for a big gain.

- During his next series, Sudfeld was flushed out of the pocket by ﻿Kentavius Street﻿ and found Cracraft for a 35-yard pickup.

- Defensive lineman ﻿Eddie Yarbrough﻿ notched a "would-be" sack against Lance.

- Safety ﻿Talanoa Hufanga﻿ notched his first interception of camp. On a throw from Rosen intended for ﻿Nsimba Webster﻿, the rookie leapt in the air for the one-handed grab and picked up a sizable return on the play.

"I was really excited to see the play," Ryans said. "I was excited for him to make that play to continue to build confidence. He's getting better and better each day… I think I jumped up with him when he made that play."

- Another top defensive highlights from the day came on a batted pass by nose tackle ﻿D.J. Jones﻿. The ball floated in the air briefly before landing into the hands of ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿ for an interception during the first team move-the-ball series.

- Jones also registered a sack during the unit's second move-the-ball series.