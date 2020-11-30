Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Rams Week 12 Matchup

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on the Team's Performance against the Rams

"They were amazing all game. They were amazing last time we played them. The game, it was the exact type of game that we were hoping for. Just early in the week from a game plan standpoint and knowing we had to run the ball and do all those things and we wanted to make it kind of a grimy-type game. When we had those three turnovers on offense, it's very tough to win that type of game. That's what made it so close, but when the defense ends up getting four turnovers, then it gives you a chance to spite that. So, I can't say enough about those guys and the staff."