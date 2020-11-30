Presented by

Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Rams Week 12 Matchup

Nov 30, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, November 30.

Takeaways

  1. Kevin Givens was a standout to open the game. On the Rams first drive, he recorded a tackle for loss on a carry against running back Darrell Henderson. Two plays later on a Malcolm Brown carry, safety Jimmie Ward stripped the ball from the running back as Givens landed on the fumble.
  2. ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ finished the contest with 11 receptions for 134 yards in his first game back since Week 7. According to Pro Football Focus, 83 of his 133 yards occurred after contact, the most by a receiver in a game this season.
  3. The first quarter of the divisional matchup was certainly a welcome back for the 49ers players who missed several weeks due to injury, Richard Sherman included. Sherman hauled in his first interception of the season off what appeared to be miscommunication as Jared Goff was looking for Robert Woods. The ball floated in the direction of the wide open veteran corner for the pick.
  4. One of the standout plays from the contest came by the way of a defensive touchdown. On the Rams first drive of the second half, Givens got a hit on Goff as the quarterback released the ball, when rookie defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw came down with the pass and returned it for a touchdown. The pick-six marked Kinlaw's first takeaway of his career.

Read More >>>

Stats and Facts

  • With the win, the 49ers improved to 73-67-3 overall against the Rams, including a 37-33-1 record on the road.
  • The 49ers defense registered four takeaways (two fumble returns and two interceptions), marking the second time this season the team had four takeaways in a game (at New England – four interceptions).
  • Making his first return to action since Week 1, Richard Sherman intercepted Goff for a 19-yard return, marking his first interception of the season and 36th of his career.
  • San Francisco has swept the season series against the Rams for the second-consecutive season, doing so in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2008-09.

Top Highlights

What the Team Had to Say

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on the Team's Performance against the Rams

"They were amazing all game. They were amazing last time we played them. The game, it was the exact type of game that we were hoping for. Just early in the week from a game plan standpoint and knowing we had to run the ball and do all those things and we wanted to make it kind of a grimy-type game. When we had those three turnovers on offense, it's very tough to win that type of game. That's what made it so close, but when the defense ends up getting four turnovers, then it gives you a chance to spite that. So, I can't say enough about those guys and the staff."

49ers Quarterback Nick Mullens Reviews #SFvsLAR

"It was a rollercoaster. It was crazy. I feel like anything that could have happened in the game happened. It just shows the grit and the determination of this team. Was it perfect? Heck no, it wasn't perfect at all. But, the defense played incredible and the offense, I guess you could say we delivered when we had to. Obviously, it was great to get the guys back in Raheem Mostert﻿, Deebo Samuel and Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿. We found a way to pull it out and that's all that matters, a W the win column."

49ers Defensive Lineman Kerry Hyder Jr.  on Javon Kinlaw Recording His First-career Pick-six

"That was great to see. J.K.'s been working his butt off all year and to see him get into the end zone. Defensive players, especially D-linemen try their whole careers to get into the end zone. I'm just super excited for him. That was a great thing he had today."

Click here to see what other members of the 49ers and Rams had to say following the Week 12 matchup.

Quote Worthy

Say Cheese

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams Game Images (Week 12)

View game photos from the 49ers Week 12 matchup vs. the Rams presented by Xfinity.

49ers Defense
1 / 41

49ers Defense

RB Raheem Mostert
2 / 41

RB Raheem Mostert

DT Javon Kinlaw, DL Arik Armstead
3 / 41

DT Javon Kinlaw, DL Arik Armstead

CB Jason Verrett
4 / 41

CB Jason Verrett

WR Deebo Samuel
5 / 41

WR Deebo Samuel

LB Fred Warner
6 / 41

LB Fred Warner

DL Kevin Givens
7 / 41

DL Kevin Givens

DL Alex Barrett
8 / 41

DL Alex Barrett

CB Richard Sherman, LB Dre Greenlaw
9 / 41

CB Richard Sherman, LB Dre Greenlaw

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
10 / 41

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

WR Deebo Samuel
11 / 41

WR Deebo Samuel

49ers Defense
12 / 41

49ers Defense

49ers Defense
13 / 41

49ers Defense

QB Nick Mullens
14 / 41

QB Nick Mullens

CB Richard Sherman
15 / 41

CB Richard Sherman

DL Arik Armstead, DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
16 / 41

DL Arik Armstead, DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

DT Javon Kinlaw
17 / 41

DT Javon Kinlaw

RB Raheem Mostert
18 / 41

RB Raheem Mostert

TE Jordan Reed
19 / 41

TE Jordan Reed

FB Kyle Juszczyk
20 / 41

FB Kyle Juszczyk

DL Arik Armstead
21 / 41

DL Arik Armstead

RB Jerick McKinnon
22 / 41

RB Jerick McKinnon

DB Jimmie Ward
23 / 41

DB Jimmie Ward

WR Kendrick Bourne
24 / 41

WR Kendrick Bourne

49ers Defense
25 / 41

49ers Defense

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
26 / 41

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

CB Richard Sherman
27 / 41

CB Richard Sherman

LB Fred Warner
28 / 41

LB Fred Warner

WR Deebo Samuel
29 / 41

WR Deebo Samuel

49ers Defense
30 / 41

49ers Defense

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
31 / 41

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

OL Colton McKivitz, K Robbie Gould
32 / 41

OL Colton McKivitz, K Robbie Gould

WR Kendrick Bourne
33 / 41

WR Kendrick Bourne

QB Nick Mullens, OL Hroniss Grasu, OL Daniel Brunskill
34 / 41

QB Nick Mullens, OL Hroniss Grasu, OL Daniel Brunskill

FB Kyle Juszczyk
35 / 41

FB Kyle Juszczyk

CB Richard Sherman, LB Dre Greenlaw
36 / 41

CB Richard Sherman, LB Dre Greenlaw

CB Emmanuel Moseley
37 / 41

CB Emmanuel Moseley

WR Deebo Samuel
38 / 41

WR Deebo Samuel

2020 49ers
39 / 41

2020 49ers

2020 49ers
40 / 41

2020 49ers

2020 49ers
41 / 41

2020 49ers

