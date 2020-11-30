Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Rams Week 12 Matchup

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, November 30.
Takeaways
- Kevin Givens was a standout to open the game. On the Rams first drive, he recorded a tackle for loss on a carry against running back Darrell Henderson. Two plays later on a Malcolm Brown carry, safety Jimmie Ward stripped the ball from the running back as Givens landed on the fumble.
- Deebo Samuel finished the contest with 11 receptions for 134 yards in his first game back since Week 7. According to Pro Football Focus, 83 of his 133 yards occurred after contact, the most by a receiver in a game this season.
- The first quarter of the divisional matchup was certainly a welcome back for the 49ers players who missed several weeks due to injury, Richard Sherman included. Sherman hauled in his first interception of the season off what appeared to be miscommunication as Jared Goff was looking for Robert Woods. The ball floated in the direction of the wide open veteran corner for the pick.
- One of the standout plays from the contest came by the way of a defensive touchdown. On the Rams first drive of the second half, Givens got a hit on Goff as the quarterback released the ball, when rookie defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw came down with the pass and returned it for a touchdown. The pick-six marked Kinlaw's first takeaway of his career.
Stats and Facts
- With the win, the 49ers improved to 73-67-3 overall against the Rams, including a 37-33-1 record on the road.
- The 49ers defense registered four takeaways (two fumble returns and two interceptions), marking the second time this season the team had four takeaways in a game (at New England – four interceptions).
- Making his first return to action since Week 1, Richard Sherman intercepted Goff for a 19-yard return, marking his first interception of the season and 36th of his career.
- San Francisco has swept the season series against the Rams for the second-consecutive season, doing so in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2008-09.
49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on the Team's Performance against the Rams
"They were amazing all game. They were amazing last time we played them. The game, it was the exact type of game that we were hoping for. Just early in the week from a game plan standpoint and knowing we had to run the ball and do all those things and we wanted to make it kind of a grimy-type game. When we had those three turnovers on offense, it's very tough to win that type of game. That's what made it so close, but when the defense ends up getting four turnovers, then it gives you a chance to spite that. So, I can't say enough about those guys and the staff."
49ers Quarterback Nick Mullens Reviews #SFvsLAR
"It was a rollercoaster. It was crazy. I feel like anything that could have happened in the game happened. It just shows the grit and the determination of this team. Was it perfect? Heck no, it wasn't perfect at all. But, the defense played incredible and the offense, I guess you could say we delivered when we had to. Obviously, it was great to get the guys back in Raheem Mostert, Deebo Samuel and Jeff Wilson Jr.. We found a way to pull it out and that's all that matters, a W the win column."
49ers Defensive Lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. on Javon Kinlaw Recording His First-career Pick-six
"That was great to see. J.K.'s been working his butt off all year and to see him get into the end zone. Defensive players, especially D-linemen try their whole careers to get into the end zone. I'm just super excited for him. That was a great thing he had today."
