What They Said: Coaches and Players Recap #SFvsLAR

"I can't tell you how good Deebo Samuel was today. I always mess with him because I'm a very soft compliment type of guy. You've never arrived, you always get better. So Deebo has got a lot to work on. But he's one of the best football players I've been around. It doesn't matter how good it is or how good it looks, he's going to get it done. Some of those plays that he made in the first half, I mean the big run that he had on the same run that he had last time. Just the physicality he plays with. That's all we were trying to do there in the last drive, just especially to getting the field goal range, is throw a quick one to Deebo and he came through every single time. The way he blocked, the way he ran, the other time we got down there got a field goal, I think in the third quarter, it started off with a six-yard throw and Deebo ran through some people. So, I love that guy. But he's got to still keep getting a lot better at everything else."