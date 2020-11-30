49ers Sweep Rams in 23-20 Nail-biting Finish; 9 Takeaways from Week 12 Victory

At one point, the San Francisco 49ers were up 17-3 with just over a quarter left in the game. Less than five minutes later, San Francisco trailed by three, along with their hopes of snapping a three-game losing streak. The 49ers defense deserves much of the credit for holding off Jared Goff and Co. for nearly the entirety of the contest, including the Rams final drive that helped set San Francisco up for a ﻿Robbie Gould﻿ walk-off field goal. The 49ers improved their record to 5-6 following the 23-20 Week 12 victory. Here are nine takeaways from the divisional thriller.

1. Defensive Highlights

Kevin Givens was a standout to open the game. On the Rams first drive, he recorded a tackle for loss on a carry against running back Darrell Henderson. Two plays later on a Malcolm Brown carry, safety Jimmie Ward stripped the ball from the running back as Givens landed on the fumble.

The 49ers failed to capitalize on the turnover as Aaron Donald deflected a pass intended for Deebo Samuel that floated into the arms of Rams safety Jordan Fuller. San Francisco's defense managed to hold Jared Goff and Co. to a field goal.

2. Offensive Weapons

Samuel had his first reception since returning from injury on the 49ers third drive of the game – a jet sweep that the receiver took 33 yards to the Rams 37 yard line. Two plays later on a play fake, ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ connected with Samuel for a 26-yard pickup. Raheem Mostert took the handoff to the outside on the ensuing play for an 8-yard touchdown, his first rushing score since Week 2 against the New York Jets. Samuel and Mostert combined for 92 of the 49ers 104 yards in the first quarter.