Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Cardinals Week 16 Matchup

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, December 28.
Takeaways
- Despite being shorthanded, San Francisco's defense battled to keep Kyler Murray and Co. in check. Richard Sherman (calf), Jimmie Ward (concussion), Javon Kinlaw (knee) and several other defensive players were out in Saturday's contest, but the defense remained steady, making several standout plays while holding Arizona out of the end zone for nearly the entirety of the contest.
- Just a week ago, Murray put up a 400-yard, four-total touchdown performance while averaging more than 11 yards per attempt against the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a different story on Saturday as San Francisco's defense held the quarterback to 60 percent passing for 247 yards, no touchdowns and an interception for a season-low passer rating of 66.0.
- In his first start of the season, C.J. Beathard put up a three touchdown performance while completing 13-of-22 passes for 192 yards and no interceptions. The quarterback threw touchdowns to Jeff Wilson Jr. and Kyle Juszczyk (2) and connected with seven different receivers on the day.
- Beathard benefited from having his former Hawkeyes tight end on the field on Saturday, as George Kittle led the 49ers pass catchers in his first game back since Week 8.
- With Raheem Mostert done for the remainder of the season, Wilson Jr. took the load as San Francisco's lead back and put up a career performance. Wilson finished the day with a career-high 183-yards rushing on 22 carries and hauled in a 21-yard reception for a touchdown, his eighth score of the season.
- Jordan Willis suffered an ankle injury in the second half of the game and did not return. Several other 49ers left the game with injuries, however returned.
Week 16 Pro Football Focus Player Grades
Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus provided grades for eight members of the 49ers who made an impact during the team's divisional win over the Arizona Cardinals. Take a look at which 49ers stood out. 👇
94.1 Overall Grade - Trent Williams
93.4 Overall Grade - Fred Warner
91.1 Overall Grade - George Kittle
90.5 Overall Grade - K'Waun Williams
89.6 Overall Grade - Laken Tomlinson
81.4 Overall Grade - Ahkello Witherspoon
78.5 Overall Grade - Dre Greenlaw
77.8 Overall Grade - Jeff Wilson Jr.
Stats and Facts
- San Francisco has defeated Arizona on the road in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2012-13.
- The 49ers defense recorded 3.0 sacks on Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, marking the third game this season the defense has registered at least 3.0 sacks in a game.
- According to ESPN Stats & Info, C.J. Beathard, along with Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens, became the third different 49ers quarterback with three passing touchdowns in a game this season, marking the most players with 3-plus touchdown passes in a single season since the 2015 Dallas Cowboys (three players).
- Jeff Wilson Jr.'s 183 rushing yards are the most by a member of the 49ers in a single game since Carlos Hyde registered 193 rushing yards vs. the New York Jets (12/11/16) and the fifth-most by a member of the 49ers since 2000.
- Kyle Juszczyk is the first 49ers running back/fullback to record two touchdown receptions in a game since fullback Fred Beasley registered two touchdown receptions at Atlanta Falcons (9/3/2000).
- K'Waun Williams notched six tackles, 1.0 sack and one forced fumble, his first forced fumble of the year. He now has a career-high 2.0 sacks on the season and 6.0 in his career.
Top Highlights
What the Team Had to Say
Shanahan on the 49ers Defensive Performance in Week 16
"They had an unbelievable game. They kept him (Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray) contained most of the game. That was our biggest challenge. We felt like that's what got away from us in Week 1 the first time we played them. We kept him contained most of the game and he got away there in the fourth quarter. He definitely did it sometimes today which he always is going to. I thought our defense took away those fourth down conversions – which Kyler is extremely hard to stop on those – but take those away it was a hell of a game."
49ers Quarterback C.J. Beathard on What the Team's Week 16 Win Means to Him
"It means more than I can really put into words. Everything that I've been through the last year and it being the year anniversary of my brother passing, it's just one of those things you can't really put into words other than it's just God. You can't write a script any (better). I couldn't have hand-picked it to go the way it did, so I just put my faith in God. I kind of knew going into it – I think the guys, just feeling the vibe of the locker room, the vibe at practice. Guys just going out there with nothing to lose, really inspiring each other. It was really awesome this week."
49ers Tight End George Kittle on C.J. Beathard's Week 16 Performance
"He was incredible. I think I said earlier in the week that C.J. was going to play inspired and was going to be relentless. He did that today. He made play after play. Overall, I think C.J. handled himself incredible out there and it was just really fun to play Saturday football with my brother again."
Say Cheese
