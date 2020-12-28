Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Cardinals Week 16 Matchup

"It means more than I can really put into words. Everything that I've been through the last year and it being the year anniversary of my brother passing, it's just one of those things you can't really put into words other than it's just God. You can't write a script any (better). I couldn't have hand-picked it to go the way it did, so I just put my faith in God. I kind of knew going into it – I think the guys, just feeling the vibe of the locker room, the vibe at practice. Guys just going out there with nothing to lose, really inspiring each other. It was really awesome this week."