8 Standouts From the 49ers Divisional Win Over Cardinals

Dec 27, 2020 at 12:43 PM
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The 49ers handed the Arizona Cardinals a significant blow to their postseason hopes after San Francisco's Week 16 divisional win. ﻿C.J. Beathard﻿ made his first start of the season and led the team to a 20-12 victory accompanied by another significant performance by San Francisco's shorthanded defense.

Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted several 49ers who graded the highest during Saturday's matchup. Here are eight standouts:

﻿Trent Williams - 94.1 Overall Grade

San Francisco's left tackle marked his ninth-straight game without allowing a sack. Williams allowed one quarterback hurry on the day. He was also key in ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿'s career-outing as Williams notched an elite run blocking grade of 94.8. The 49ers ball carriers registered 12 carries for 122 yards (10.2 average) on runs outside of the left tackle.

Heading into Sunday's matchups, Williams is now the top-graded tackle in the NFL (92.1). He (92.0 run block grade) and Mike McGlinchey (91.1 run block grade) are now currently No. 1 and No. 2 in run block grade in the NFL among tackles.

﻿Fred Warner - 93.4 Overall Grade

Warner earned a 93.5 coverage grade on Saturday as the linebacker was targeted 12 times, and allowed just seven catches for 57 yards, including three PBUs. His three pass breakups is tied for the most of any linebacker in a game in the NFL this season. Warner's overall grade on the season (89.1) and coverage grade (91.6) are the highest among all linebackers in the NFL heading into the rest of the Week 16 games. Warner also tallied two quarterback pressures, a forced fumble and was tied for a team-high with four run stops.

﻿George Kittle - 91.1 Overall Grade

San Francisco's star tight end earned a high grade in his first return to the field in five weeks. Kittle caught four passes of 92 yards, all four resulting in a first down. Of his 92 yards, 48 came after the catch.

﻿K'Waun Williams - 90.5 Overall Grade

Williams recorded a sack, quarterback hurry, forced fumble and tied for a team-high with four run stops. Williams was just targeted one time and allowed only three yards in coverage.

﻿Laken Tomlinson - 89.6 Overall Grade

Like Williams, Tomlinson was key to the 49ers ground success, earning a run blocking grade of 90.0. Tomlinson's 80.9 overall grade on the season ranks seventh among all NFL guards heading into the final Week 16 contests.

﻿Ahkello Witherspoon - 81.4 Overall Grade

Witherspoon got the start at left corner with ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ dealing with a calf injury. The third-year cornerback earned an 86.8 coverage grade on Saturday, allowing just six catches on eight targets but for only 58 yards. Witherspoon made stops on four of those receptions and also notched an interception, his first since Week 1 of 2019, a pass breakup, as well as a quarterback hurry on his one blitz.

﻿Dre Greenlaw - 78.5 Overall Grade

Greenlaw allowed catches on all five of his targets on Saturday but for only for 23 yards. He played a part in Kyler Murray completing just 3-of-13 passes for 99 yards and an interception on throws of 10-plus yards downfield (26.8 quarterback rating).

﻿Jeff Wilson Jr. - 77.8 Overall Grade

Wilson Jr. finished the contest with a career-high 183 rushing yards on 22 carries. Of his 183 rushing yards, 183 came after contact. Wilson Jr. notched seven runs of 10-plus yards. After not having a run of 20-or-more yards all season, he had three against the Cardinals. Wilson Jr. also added a reception for a 21-yard touchdown on Saturday.

