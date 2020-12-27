What They Said: Coaches and Players Recap #SFvsARI

"Everyone sees on the field what he means to us. How good of a player he is in the run game and in the pass game. Just having Kittle at practice is different. We have guys like that that affect our team that way. When ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ is out there our team is very similar. It's different. Just having ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ out there at practice this week in his uniform, being a part of it. There's a different buzz in the air. When you lose a lot of those guys it's tough. Guys come in, they step up, they give all they can. But the inspiration of guys who've done it before and who are at the top of their game. Kittle, we knew just getting him a part of us and dressing him out today would be able to help a ton. But just what he was able to do even statistically in the pass game and always in the run game. I can't say enough about George."