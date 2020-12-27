Stats & Facts: 49ers 3-2 Against the NFC West Following Win Over Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers postseason hopes may have diminished, but that didn't stop them from attempting to ruin another. The 49ers threw a hurdle into the Arizona Cardinals road to the playoffs as San Francisco pulled off the upset against the Cardinals with a 20-12 victory over their division rivals. The 49ers entered the contest shorthanded, but an uptick in play by a number of reserve players helped limit Arizona's high-powered offense.
Here are some notable stats and figures from the Week 16 victory.
Team Notes
- The 49ers improved to 32-27 overall against the Cardinals, including a 14-14 record on the road.
- San Francisco has defeated Arizona on the road in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2012-13.
- The 49ers have won each of their past two regular season games played on a Saturday [W, 34-31 vs. Los Angeles Rams (12/21/19)].
- San Francisco is now 3-2 against the NFC West this season.
- The 49ers finish the season with a 5-3 record on the road.
Offensive Notes
- The 49ers offense rushed the ball 30 times for a season-high 227 yards (7.6 average). The 227 rushing yards are the most in a single game since 10/27/19 vs. Carolina Panthers (232 rushing yards) and the fourth-most under head coach Kyle Shanahan [275 vs. Cleveland Browns (10/7/19); 259 at Cincinnati Benglals (9/15/19); 232 vs. Panthers (10/27/19)].
- With a Jeff Wilson Jr. 21-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter, San Francisco's offense has scored at least one touchdown in the first quarter in six consecutive games, the first time the team has such a streak since the 2002 season (Weeks 3, 5-9), and is the longest active streak in the NFL this season.
Defensive Notes
- The 49ers defense recorded 3.0 sacks on Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, marking the third game this season the defense has registered at least 3.0 sacks in a game.
Player Notes
- Making his first start since Oct. 2018 at Arizona, Beathard finished the game completing 13-of-22 attempts for 182 yards and a career-high three touchdowns. He also registered a career-high 125.4 passer rating.
- According to ESPN Stats & Info, Beathard, along with Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens, became the third different 49ers quarterbacks with three passing touchdowns in a game this season, marking the most players with 3-plus touchdown passes in a single season since the 2015 Dallas Cowboys (three players).
- Wilson Jr. registered 22 carries for a career-high 183 yards, marking his second 100-yard rushing game of the season. He also added one reception for a 21-yard touchdown. He now has two receiving scores on the season and three in his career.
- His 183 rushing yards are the most by a member of the 49ers in a single game since Carlos Hyde registered 193 rushing yards vs. the New York Jets (12/11/16) and the fifth-most by a member of the 49ers since 2000.
Most Rushing Yards in a Single Game By a Member Of The 49ers, 2000-20
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|Date
|Yards
|1.
|Frank Gore
|vs. Seattle Seahawks
|11/19/06
|212
|2.
|Frank Gore
|vs. Seattle Seahawks
|9/20/09
|207
|3.
|Charlie Garner
|at Dallas Cowboys
|9/24/00
|201
|4.
|Carlos Hyde
|vs. New York Jets
|12/11/16
|193
|5.
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|at Arizona Cardinals
|12/26/20
|183
- With one touchdown vs. the Washington Football Team (12/13/20) and one touchdown at Dallas Cowboys (12/20/20), Wilson Jr. has scored at least one touchdown in three-consecutive games for the first time in his career.
- San Francisco's fullback finished the game with two receptions for 10 yards and two touchdowns to go along with one rush for three yards on the ground. This marked the first multi-touchdown game of his career.
- Juszczyk now has four receiving touchdowns this season and 12 in his career. His six total touchdowns this season is a career-high.
- Juszczyk is the first 49ers running back/fullback to record two touchdown receptions in a game since fullback Fred Beasley registered two touchdown receptions at Atlanta Falcons (9/3/2000).
- Hyder Jr. tallied two tackles and 1.0 sack of Murray. He now has 8.5 sacks on the year, setting a new single-season career-high (8.0 sacks in 2016 as a member of the Detroit Lions).
- The 49ers nickel corner notched six tackles, 1.0 sack and one forced fumble, his first forced fumble of the year. He now has a career-high 2.0 sacks on the season and 6.0 in his career.
- Jones registered one tackle and 1.0 sack of Murray, setting a career-high with his third sack of the season and the fifth of his career.
- Warner forced and recovered a Cardinals tight end Dan Arnold fumble, his first forced fumble and second fumble recovery of the season. Warner now has five-career forced fumbles and three career fumble recoveries.
- Warner finished the game with 14 tackles, tying his career-high [14 tackles at Los Angeles Rams (12/30/18)], a career-high three passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
- Witherspoon intercepted Murray in the end zone, marking his first interception since the 2019 season [at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9/8/19)] and the fourth of his career.