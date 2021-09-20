Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Eagles in Week 2

Sep 20, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, September 20.

Takeaways

  1. San Francisco's defense kept the 49ers in the game, holding Philadelphia to just three points in the first half. The Eagles first touchdown of the day didn't come until five minutes left in the fourth quarter.
  2. San Francisco's offense got off to an extremely slow start to open the contest with three-straight three-and-outs featuring dropped passes and high throws. It wasn't until the 49ers final drive of the half that the team picked up momentum. Starting from their own 3 yard line, Jimmy Garoppolo orchestrated a 12-play, 97-yard drive that was highlighted by a dime from the quarterback to Deebo Samuel﻿, who picked up 40 yards en route to the Eagles 11 yard line.
  3. For the second-straight week, Samuel led the 49ers pass catchers in receptions and targets.
  4. Javon Kinlaw kept the Eagles from adding points on the board. The 6-foot-5 defensive tackle blocked a field goal that was recovered by Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, but short of the first down marker, forcing a turnover on downs.

Read More >>>

Stats and Facts

  • The 49ers improved to 20-14-1 overall against the Eagles, including an 11-5-1 record on the road.
  • Garoppolo completed 22-of-30 passing attempts for 189 yards and one touchdown for a passer rating of 100.6.
  • ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ registered 2.0 sacks against Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
  • ﻿Jauan Jennings﻿ registered the first touchdown reception of his career on the first reception of his career, an 11-yard pass from Garoppolo.

Read More >>>

Top Highlights

What the Team Had to Say

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on Starting the Season 2-0

I'm so proud of the guys on that win. That was a grimy game. That was hard work and everything. I think we had about 300 yards of offense and I think every one was tough to earn. I think we rushed three and a half to four [yards] per carry but you have 38 runs. It shows how hard the guys are working. That's a whole team stat that I always look at. You have to play good on special teams, you have to play good on defense. You have to move the chains enough to keep getting 38 runs when you're not really getting the explosives that we're always hoping for. I was really pumped for the team there.

49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the Offense Finding a Rhythm

I think the two 90-plus yard drives. That defense makes you earn it. Their front is as good as it gets. They get after you and make you earn every yard. It is just one of those bend-don't-break type of defenses. It was a good challenge for us. I thought some guys stepped up. O-line played great. The backs really stepped up and those guys were battling. The run game, check downs, and all the little things that they did goes a long way. Overall, it was a battle out there, but getting the W feels good.

Defensive Lineman Nick Bosa on His Performance in Week 2

Definitely better. I thought I rushed better. I think every week will get better. Just getting used to the flow of the game, settings things up, just being smart with my rushes and not showing everything too early. I'm definitely happier with my day of rushing.

Click here to see what other members of the 49ers and Eagles had to say following the Week 2 matchup.

Quick Hits

The San Francisco 49ers defense and special teams held strong against the Philadelphia Eagles, opening the season with back-to-back road victories. Walking away from Lincoln Financial Field, the 49ers completed their 10-day road trip with a 17-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers offense recorded 306 total net yards against the Eagles, but it was the other side of the ball that helped secure a victory for San Francisco. Defensive lineman Nick Bosa registered two sacks, including one where he stripped the ball from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The edge rusher continues to make an impact on the field in just his second game back after a year rehabbing from an ACL injury that ended his sophomore campaign in 2020.

Read More >>>

--

Although the 49ers offense got off to a slow start, not recording a first down for the entirety of the first quarter with three-straight three-and-outs, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo got down and dirty in the trenches – and did so at crucial times against the Eagles. Garoppolo successfully executed all four of the quarterback sneak attempts called on Sunday. He also registered a career-high 11 rushing attempts for a career-tying 20 yards and a touchdown. Garoppolo's touchdown run marked the third rushing touchdown of his career and first since 2019. Read More >>>

--

In honor of Latinx Heritage Month, ﻿Alfredo Gutierrez﻿ joined the 49ers Unscripted podcast to talk about his first NFL season, learning from ﻿Trent Williams﻿ and ﻿Joe Staley﻿, the 49ers presence in Mexico and representing his country in the NFL. Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

