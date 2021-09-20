Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Eagles in Week 2

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on Starting the Season 2-0

I'm so proud of the guys on that win. That was a grimy game. That was hard work and everything. I think we had about 300 yards of offense and I think every one was tough to earn. I think we rushed three and a half to four [yards] per carry but you have 38 runs. It shows how hard the guys are working. That's a whole team stat that I always look at. You have to play good on special teams, you have to play good on defense. You have to move the chains enough to keep getting 38 runs when you're not really getting the explosives that we're always hoping for. I was really pumped for the team there.