49ers Defense and Special Teams Hold Strong for Second-Straight Win

The San Francisco 49ers defense and special teams held strong against the Philadelphia Eagles, opening the season with back-to-back road victories. Walking away from Lincoln Financial Field, the 49ers completed their 10-day road trip with a 17-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I'm so proud of the guys on that win. I mean, that was a grimy game. That was hard work," head coach Kyle Shanahan said postgame. "You've got to play good on special teams. You've got to play good on defense and you've got to move the chains enough to keep getting 38 rounds when you're not really getting the explosives that we're always hoping for."

The 49ers offense recorded 306 total net yards against the Eagles, but it was the other side of the ball that helped secure a victory for San Francisco. Defensive lineman ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ registered two sacks, including one where he stripped the ball from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The edge rusher continues to make an impact on the field in just his second game back after a year rehabbing from an ACL injury that ended his sophomore campaign in 2020.

Rookie defensive back ﻿Deommodore Lenoir ﻿ stood out once again recording several pass breakups in coverage throughout the game. And when Philadelphia decided to run, the 49ers defense was ready to take it down. Miles Sanders averaged only 4.2 yards per carry with a long run of 10 yards.

A key moment in the game, getting Shanahan and the rest of the 49ers sideline fired up, was defensive tackle ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿'s outstretched arms blocking an Eagles 47-yard field goal attempt by kicker Jake Elliott. The blocked field goal was the first of Kinlaw's career and the first by a member of the 49ers since ﻿Dontae Johnson﻿ blocked a 48-yard field goal attempt in 2016.

After a deep play downfield from Hurts to wide receiver Quez Watkins for 91 yards, the Eagles were unsuccessful in capitalizing on the drive. The 49ers defense took a stand in the red zone to deny the Eagles from the end zone. After notable coverage on Zach Ertz to force an incomplete pass, stopping a run from Sanders and recognizing an Eagles "Philly Special" trick play on fourth down, ﻿Fred Warner﻿ made sure that Philadelphia did not earn points in the end zone in the first half.