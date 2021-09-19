Presented by

Stats & Facts: 49ers Lead Two 90-Plus Yard TD Drives vs. Eagles

Sep 19, 2021 at 03:39 PM

The San Francisco 49ers return to Santa Clara 2-0 following the team's 17-11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a rollercoaster of a victory that got off to a slow start for the offense, but San Francisco managed to limit quarterback Jalen Hurts and quiet the Eagles highly-touted defense en route to the victory.

Take a look at some notes and figures from the 49ers Week 2 victory.

Team Notes

  • The 49ers improved to 20-14-1 overall against the Eagles, including an 11-5-1 record on the road. San Francisco has now won 7 of the last 10 regular season matchups on the road against Philadelphia.
  • San Francisco opens the season with back-to-back road victories for the second time in three seasons and first time since 2019 [W, 31-17 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9/8/19) and W, 41-17 at Cincinnati Bengals (9/15/19)].

Offensive Notes

  • San Francisco saw their two touchdown drives on the day go for 97 and 92 yards. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it marked the first time the 49ers had two touchdown drives that started from inside their own 10 yard line since 12/6/92 vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Player Notes

﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿

  • Garoppolo completed 22-of-30 passing attempts for 189 yards and one touchdown for a passer rating of 100.6. He also registered a career-high 11 rushing attempts for a career-tying 20 yards and one touchdown.
  • The quarterback's 1-yard touchdown run marked the third rushing touchdown of his career and the first since 10/13/19 at the Los Angeles Rams.

﻿JaMycal Hasty﻿

  • Hasty finished the game with five carries for 38 yards, including a career-long 21-yard rush.

﻿Jauan Jennings﻿

  • Jennings finished the game with two receptions for 17 yards and one touchdown. He registered the first touchdown reception of his career on the first reception of his career, an 11-yard pass from Garoppolo.

﻿Nick Bosa﻿

  • Bosa registered 2.0 sacks against Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He also stripped the ball from Hurts. Bosa now has 3.0 sacks on the season, 12.0 in his career and 3 forced fumbles in his career.
  • His forced fumble was his first since 9/13/20 vs. the Arizona Cardinals.
  • He has now registered 2.0-or-more sacks in a game three times in his career.
  • Combined with 1.0 sack in Week 1 at Detroit Lions (9/12/21), Bosa has now registered at least 1.0 sack in back-to-back games for the second time in his career [at Washington Football Team (10/20/19) - 1.0 and vs. Carolina Panthers - 3.0 (10/27/19)].

﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿

  • Kinlaw blocked a Eagles kicker Jake Elliott's 47-yard field goal attempt. The blocked field goal was the first of Kinlaw's career and the first by a member of the 49ers since cornerback ﻿Dontae Johnson﻿ blocked a 48-yard field goal attempt by Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein in 2016.

Related Content

news

Stats & Facts: 49ers 3-2 Against the NFC West Following Win Over Cards

Looking at key numbers and figures from the 49ers 20-12 victory over Arizona.
news

49ers Defense Notches One of the Most Notable Outings of the Season vs. Washington

Looking at some of the numbers and stats from the 49ers defensive performance in Week 14.
news

Stats and Facts: 49ers Hand Rams First-ever Home Loss at SoFi Stadium

Looking at key stats and figures from the 49ers 23-20 road win over the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Stats & Facts: 49ers Run Up the Score, Notch 4 INTs vs. Patriots

Looking at stats and figures from the 49ers wire-to-wire victory over the Patriots in Week 7.
news

Stats and Facts: 49ers Escape Meadowlands 2-0 With Big Performance from Mullens & Co.

Nick Mullens﻿ shined in his first career start since Dec. 2018 and posted the second-most passing yards in Week 3 behind Dak Prescott.
news

Stats and Facts: Jimmy Garoppolo's Compelling Stat in 49ers Decisive Win Over Jets

Since 2014, Garoppolo becomes the only undefeated quarterback after a loss. This and more notes from the 49ers, 31-13, win over the Jets
news

By The Numbers: Stats and Takeaways as 49ers Close the Chapter on 2019 Season

Recapping the stats and numbers that played a role in the 49ers remarkable 2019 season.
news

By The Numbers: 49ers – Chiefs Super Bowl LIV Matchup 

Take a look at the stats and figures that propelled the 49ers and Chiefs through the postseason en route to the Super Bowl. 
news

By The Numbers: The 49ers Road to the No. 1 Seed in the NFC Playoffs

Take a look at the stats and figures that aided the 49ers 13-3 regular season record. 
news

Everything You Need to Know From 49ers Wild Finish in Seattle

Looking at some of the stats and figures from the 49ers 2019 season that was capped off with the 26-21 win over the Seahawks.
news

Everything You Need to Know as 49ers Shake Up NFC with Win over Saints

Looking at some of the key facts and numbers as the 49ers squeezed out a 48-46 victory in New Orleans.
Advertising