Stats & Facts: 49ers Lead Two 90-Plus Yard TD Drives vs. Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers return to Santa Clara 2-0 following the team's 17-11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a rollercoaster of a victory that got off to a slow start for the offense, but San Francisco managed to limit quarterback Jalen Hurts and quiet the Eagles highly-touted defense en route to the victory.
Take a look at some notes and figures from the 49ers Week 2 victory.
Team Notes
- The 49ers improved to 20-14-1 overall against the Eagles, including an 11-5-1 record on the road. San Francisco has now won 7 of the last 10 regular season matchups on the road against Philadelphia.
- San Francisco opens the season with back-to-back road victories for the second time in three seasons and first time since 2019 [W, 31-17 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9/8/19) and W, 41-17 at Cincinnati Bengals (9/15/19)].
Offensive Notes
- San Francisco saw their two touchdown drives on the day go for 97 and 92 yards. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it marked the first time the 49ers had two touchdown drives that started from inside their own 10 yard line since 12/6/92 vs. the Miami Dolphins.
Player Notes
- Garoppolo completed 22-of-30 passing attempts for 189 yards and one touchdown for a passer rating of 100.6. He also registered a career-high 11 rushing attempts for a career-tying 20 yards and one touchdown.
- The quarterback's 1-yard touchdown run marked the third rushing touchdown of his career and the first since 10/13/19 at the Los Angeles Rams.
- Hasty finished the game with five carries for 38 yards, including a career-long 21-yard rush.
- Jennings finished the game with two receptions for 17 yards and one touchdown. He registered the first touchdown reception of his career on the first reception of his career, an 11-yard pass from Garoppolo.
- Bosa registered 2.0 sacks against Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He also stripped the ball from Hurts. Bosa now has 3.0 sacks on the season, 12.0 in his career and 3 forced fumbles in his career.
- His forced fumble was his first since 9/13/20 vs. the Arizona Cardinals.
- He has now registered 2.0-or-more sacks in a game three times in his career.
- Combined with 1.0 sack in Week 1 at Detroit Lions (9/12/21), Bosa has now registered at least 1.0 sack in back-to-back games for the second time in his career [at Washington Football Team (10/20/19) - 1.0 and vs. Carolina Panthers - 3.0 (10/27/19)].
- Kinlaw blocked a Eagles kicker Jake Elliott's 47-yard field goal attempt. The blocked field goal was the first of Kinlaw's career and the first by a member of the 49ers since cornerback Dontae Johnson blocked a 48-yard field goal attempt by Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein in 2016.