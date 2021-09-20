Jimmy G Gets Down and Dirty in the Trenches to Secure 49ers Victory 

Although the 49ers offense got off to a slow start, not recording a first down for the entirety of the first quarter with three-straight three-and-outs, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo got down and dirty in the trenches – and did so at crucial times against the Eagles. Garoppolo successfully executed all four of the quarterback sneak attempts called on Sunday. He also registered a career-high 11 rushing attempts for a career-tying 20 yards and a touchdown. Garoppolo's touchdown run marked the third rushing touchdown of his career and first since 2019.

The QB's success at the sneak play didn't go unnoticed by teammates.

"Oh I love quarterback sneaks, that's awesome," George Kittle said postgame. "For two reasons: one - I can't really mess the play up, that's awesome for me. Two - it's a testament to Jimmy and his toughness and then those guys on the inside Alex Mack﻿, Laken Tomlinson and Daniel Brunskill just being able to be physical to get that one yard, two yards and get those touchdowns is just awesome. When Jimmy is running the football, I like it too because he gets sore after the game and finally understands what it's like to be sore. It's not, 'Oh my shoulder is sore because I threw the ball so much'. No, he got hit and tackled. So I'm glad that he's a little sore this week and he gets to feel what it feels like to be an actual football player."

Through the air, Garoppolo completed 22 of 30 passing attempts for a quarterback rating of 100.6. The quarterback also made the most of his connection with third-year wide receiver Deebo Samuel﻿. With eight targets, Samuel recorded 93 of the team's 189 passing yards. For the second-straight week, Samuel was the team's leading receiver in targets and receptions.

"Their defense makes you earn it. Their front is as good as it gets. They get after you and make you earn every yard. It's just one of those bend-don't-break type of defenses. It was a good challenge for us," said Garoppolo. "I think overall it was a battle out there, but getting the W feels good."