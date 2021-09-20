What the 49ers and Eagles Had to Say Following Week 2

Shanahan on the Differences Between Sunday's Win and Last Week's Win over Detroit

That's what you have to do to be a good football team. Each week is a totally different week and a totally different story in all three phases. To have that win that we were real proud of versus Detroit – I know those last two minutes, we weren't – to lose a couple guys and go spend the week away at the Greenbrier, I was just happy we fought together. You'd love for this one to be easier, but we found a way to get a really tough win. Going on these back-to-back road trips – I think we've won the last six of them – they're not easy. You go through some ups and downs and want to get home, but I'm really happy winning both of these two and we have to make sure we don't have a let up coming back [home] because we have done that a little bit in the past after being on the road twice. [We'll] remind the guys to get some rest these next two days, but we can't let up after that.